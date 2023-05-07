The 15th “Golden Dolphin Award” Animation Contest Enters the Final Evaluation Stage- Style- Dongnanwang Xiamen Channel

Thumbs up

The 15th “Golden Dolphin Award” animation competition entered the final evaluation stage

Xiamen Evening NewsNews (Reporter Gong Xiaowan, Correspondent Hong Huimin) Yesterday, the 15th Xiamen International Animation Festival “Golden Dolphin Award” animation competition entered the final evaluation stage, 318 works stood out and entered the final evaluation competition, including 105 animation works, comics Class 213.

There are 9 awards in this competition, with a total prize money of 1.3 million yuan. During the solicitation period of less than two months, a total of 2,656 entries were received from 40 countries and regions around the world, including 2,422 domestic entries and 234 overseas entries.

This competition is sponsored by the Xiamen Municipal Government and co-organized by the China Branch of the International Animation Association. It is understood that in order to ensure the professionalism of the competition, the organizing committee selects expert jury groups from all over the world every year based on the principle of “high standards and internationalization”. Among them are international animation directors, senior creators, corporate executives and colleges. scholar.

Twelve famous animation artists from home and abroad scored their works through special software, and finally produced a list of works shortlisted for final evaluation. The jury believes that the shortlisted works generally have a high level of production skills and visual effects, among which the students’ works are diverse and creative.

It is reported that the final evaluation of the competition will continue until the 8th. The awards ceremony and related creator exchange meetings, animation film appreciation meetings, and venture capital roadshows will be held in Jimei from May 25th to 26th, and Chinese animation will also be held at the same time. Brand activities such as the industry annual conference and the metaverse industry conference.