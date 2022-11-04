In 2021, Acne Paper returns as a book-magazine combination, expanding its page count to 500 pages. This year, the new 17th issue of Acne Paper is officially released and commemorates its centenary at the Acne Paper exhibition in Milan in November.

The 17th issue of “Acne Paper” revolves around the story of Atticus, a fictional character in the art world. It is divided into five chapters and tells the very colorful and moving life of Atticus in the literary and art world. 504 pages of fashion stories from Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Raphael Hirsch, Cho Gi-Seok and Robbie Spencer, Paul Kooiker and Beat Bolliger, Justin French and Glen Mban, William Waterworth and Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire, Keisuke Otobe and Dimitra Surreal still-life photography stories by Louana Marlanti and intimate self-portraits of Ibrahim Kamara featuring Kai Althoff, Felipe Baeza, Maria Bartuszová, Louise Bonnett, Victor Brauner, Enrico Castellani, Julie Curtiss, Chioma Ebinama, Inka Essenhigh , Lucio Fontana, Marguerite Humeau, Marina Karella, Sarah Lucas, René Magritte, Piero Manzoni, Fabio Mauri, Minoru Nomata, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Christina Quarles, Eileen Quinlan, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Ed Ruscha, Anj Smith, John Stezaker, Salman Toor, Works by more than 50 contemporary artists including Cy Twombly, Paloma Varga Weisz, Andy Warhol and Chinese artist Zhang Lian.

It is particularly worth mentioning that the 17th issue of “Acne Paper” commemorates the victory of the gay liberation and LGBTQ movement. Drawings and sketches by artists Darrel Ellis, Arch Connelly, Jimmy Wright and Larry Stanton will be honored, with Acne Studios donating a portion of the proceeds to AIDS charities.