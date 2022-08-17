Original title: The 18th Beijing International Sports Film Week Forum was successfully held to experience the charm of sports in the world of light and shadow

Sohu Entertainment News This year, Beijing International Sports Film Week made its debut at the Beijing International Film Festival, and held a theme forum on August 15 at the Yanqi Lake International Conference Center in Beijing. The forum invited well-known documentaries, feature film directors, representatives of sports labels, directors of sports foundations, national team athletes and other guests from various fields to exchange and discuss on the topic of “why sports documentaries are becoming more and more popular”.

Guests attending the forum included director, producer and editor Fan Lixin, director and screenwriter Zhao Tianyu, director and screenwriter Sheng Zhimin, founder of Dangwa Sports, senior sports documentary producer, former director of LeTV Sports Program Department, former founder of Dark Horse Sports Cai Qiude, general manager and general manager, Ye Dawei, secretary general and director of Beijing Yao Foundation Public Welfare Foundation, and Chinese ice hockey player Ying Rudi. The forum was hosted by Wang Xiaoman, founder and chief planner of HiShorts! Xiamen Short Film Week.

This movie viewing forum starts from the movie itself. The guests at the forum watched including “Let the World See Me”, “Crash”, “Alashenhua”, “Dream Builder Yao Ming 2: Light”, “If Wuhan Was a Team” , including 5 sports-themed films.

In the post-screening dialogue session, the guests shared their most touching stories from the shooting of sports-themed documentaries based on their own experiences, and conducted in-depth discussions on the topic of “why sports-themed movies are becoming more and more popular”.

In the dialogue, several directors first expressed their views on “why choose sports themes”. Fan Lixin, a documentary film director and producer who has won many international awards, took his work “Let the World See Me” as an example to tell the story behind the shooting of sports-themed movies. He believes that movies “are ultimately stories about people”. This theme will resonate with the audience to a certain extent, and the Chinese sports film market just lacks such adventurous outdoor adventure films or documentaries. Director and screenwriter Sheng Zhimin believes that the most important thing about sports movies is its authenticity. To present the real charm of sports on the big screen, it is necessary to let people in the industry see the professionalism and let the audience feel the power in the camera. . Chinese ice hockey player Ying Rudi elaborated on “emotions”. He believes that movies can bring emotions to people, while sports have their own emotions. Sports-themed movies can capture this emotion and pass it on to the audience. The two are interlinked. , which makes sports movies present a better expression.

