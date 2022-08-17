Sohu Entertainment News This year, Beijing International Sports Film Week made its debut at the Beijing International Film Festival, and held a theme forum on August 15 at the Yanqi Lake International Conference Center in Beijing. The forum invited well-known documentaries, feature film directors, representatives of sports labels, directors of sports foundations, national team athletes and other guests from various fields to exchange and discuss on the topic of “why sports documentaries are becoming more and more popular”.
Guests attending the forum included director, producer and editor Fan Lixin, director and screenwriter Zhao Tianyu, director and screenwriter Sheng Zhimin, founder of Dangwa Sports, senior sports documentary producer, former director of LeTV Sports Program Department, former founder of Dark Horse Sports Cai Qiude, general manager and general manager, Ye Dawei, secretary general and director of Beijing Yao Foundation Public Welfare Foundation, and Chinese ice hockey player Ying Rudi. The forum was hosted by Wang Xiaoman, founder and chief planner of HiShorts! Xiamen Short Film Week.
This movie viewing forum starts from the movie itself. The guests at the forum watched including “Let the World See Me”, “Crash”, “Alashenhua”, “Dream Builder Yao Ming 2: Light”, “If Wuhan Was a Team” , including 5 sports-themed films.
In the post-screening dialogue session, the guests shared their most touching stories from the shooting of sports-themed documentaries based on their own experiences, and conducted in-depth discussions on the topic of “why sports-themed movies are becoming more and more popular”.
In the dialogue, several directors first expressed their views on “why choose sports themes”. Fan Lixin, a documentary film director and producer who has won many international awards, took his work “Let the World See Me” as an example to tell the story behind the shooting of sports-themed movies. He believes that movies “are ultimately stories about people”. This theme will resonate with the audience to a certain extent, and the Chinese sports film market just lacks such adventurous outdoor adventure films or documentaries. Director and screenwriter Sheng Zhimin believes that the most important thing about sports movies is its authenticity. To present the real charm of sports on the big screen, it is necessary to let people in the industry see the professionalism and let the audience feel the power in the camera. . Chinese ice hockey player Ying Rudi elaborated on “emotions”. He believes that movies can bring emotions to people, while sports have their own emotions. Sports-themed movies can capture this emotion and pass it on to the audience. The two are interlinked. , which makes sports movies present a better expression.
Documentary film director and producer Fan Lixin
Director, Screenwriter Sheng Zhimin
Chinese ice hockey player Ying Rudi
When talking about the topic of sports movies entering the mainstream movie market, the distinguished guests analyzed the audiences, consumption patterns, the shaping of sports culture, and the public welfare of sports.
Fan Lixin believes that it is currently difficult to relate fan culture and sports in China, and the domestic sports audience has not formed a good growth trend and the real community culture and fan culture. The process requires some new attempts, such as expanding the market through various forms such as packaged film festivals and theater chain cooperation, enhancing the value of the entire track, strengthening the expression of sportsmanship in movies, promoting Chinese sports movies to the world, and improving China The global reach of sports films. Sheng Zhimin also talked about the influence of the audience on the entry of sports movies into the mainstream market. In the exploration of the mode of sports-themed movies entering the mainstream market, he emphasized that the audience’s demand for the sports culture market should be increased first, and the audience should be brought into the sports culture consumption field. Further promote the integration of sports-themed films with the mainstream market. Cai Qiude, founder of Dangwa Sports, senior sports documentary filmmaker, former director of LeTV Sports Program Department, and former founder and general manager of Dark Horse Sports, said that if sports films want to truly enter the film market, they must focus on the shaping of sports culture. The image retention of professional sports is very scarce, which requires the event party and the IP party to work together to create content and form their own effective market in order to solve the real market dilemma. Ye Dawei, secretary general and director of Beijing Yao Foundation Public Welfare Foundation, took “Dream Builder Yao Ming 2: Light” as an example to illustrate the impact of the public welfare of sports on the sports industry. The public has formed a consumption habit of enjoying free products. Domestic sports culture Peripheral products are actually still in a very early stage. To promote the high-quality development of the sports industry, it is actually necessary for the government to lead and guide and use the power of the government to promote the development of the industry.
Cai Qiude, founder of Dangwa Sports, senior sports documentary producer, former director of LeTV Sports Program Department, and former founder and general manager of Dark Horse Sports
Ye Dawei, Secretary General and Director of Beijing Yao Foundation Public Welfare Foundation
In 2022, Beijing will become the first “Double Olympic City” in history, which will not only arouse people’s enthusiasm for sports, but also rekindle the enthusiasm of filmmakers to spread Chinese sports culture and help the dream of a sports powerhouse. The passion and blood of Chinese athletes on the field are connected with reality through the screen, conveying upward energy to the audience and igniting people’s unyielding fighting spirit. Such a theme has an extremely rich story and spiritual core worth exploring. With the historic breakthrough of competitive sports, national fitness has become a national strategy, and movies with sports themes as the core will also have a broader space for development.
From August 13th to August 19th, Beijing International Sports Film Week and the 12th Beijing International Film Festival will jointly carry out sports film screenings, sports film theme forums, sports film week retrospectives and other activities to spread sports stories and inherit At the same time, the “Sports Film Project Support Fund” has been established to help Chinese sports films build a bridge between sports and ideas, and show the charm of sports in the world of light and shadow. Chinese sports films will also go to the world with a unique cultural spirit. Boost your confidence, keep looking forward, the miracle is in the next second!Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.