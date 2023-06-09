Home » The 18th issue of “Acne Paper” “House of Acne Paper” is officially released
The 18th issue of "Acne Paper" "House of Acne Paper" is officially released

The 18th issue of “Acne Paper” “House of Acne Paper” is officially released

The magazine Acne Paper, published by Acne Studios, has released its 18th issue of House of Acne Paper, an issue centered around a house of dreamy furniture, art and collectibles. The house has nine rooms and a garden, which together make up the ten chapters of this publication, each with video stories brought together by some of today’s hottest video makers.

The new “Acne Paper” issue 18 “House of Acne Paper” presents a total of 151 works, including wall decorations by El Anatsui, Peter Collingwood and Hiva Alizadeh, paintings by Chris Ofili, Francis Picabia and Jacques-Émile Blanche, Chairs by Philippe Malouin, Shigeru Uchida and Hannah Levy, tables by Faye Toogood, Hervé Van der Straeten, Joseph Walsh and Rick Owens, tableware by Salvador Dalí, 18K gold toilets by Maurizio Cattelan and more. The house featured on the cover is from Pablo Bronstein’s artwork, depicting an Art Deco villa.

The 18th issue of “Acne Paper” “House of Acne Paper” has a total of 504 pages and is published by KD Presse. The price is 40 Euros. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

