The 19th China International Animation Festival is full of big bosses, can Xiao Mengxin still participate?

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-14 09:33

On the stage of the “China COSPLAY Super Ceremony”, there are senior clubs with rich experience in participating and a stack of award certificates, as well as cute newcomers who make love for love and try boldly.

“Named Wild Boar” is a cute new team. They are a group of 2D lovers living in Jilin. They often participate in local offline comic exhibitions and have a COSPLAY addiction. The 6 members are all loyal players of the game “Naishuihan”. In the rivers and lakes of “Naishuihan”, the 6 people walked together, experienced the love and hatred in the martial arts world, and experienced the charm of different characters through COSPLAY.

This year, the “Naishuihan” IP joined the “China COSPLAY Super Festival” stage play track. This suddenly ignited the inner desires of the “Named Wild Boar” friends, and everyone hit it off: sign up for the competition!

It’s the first time to participate in a stage play competition, what plot should I start with? The team at Call the Boar have chosen an impressive wedding scene. However, it is extremely challenging for Mengxin to move the exquisite and grand scenes in the game to the stage. Captain “Chang’an” said: “Everything is being explored, including the much-anticipated wedding dress, which is already being sewn.”

“Chang’an” has been to Hangzhou before, and she wants to come to Hangzhou again this year with her friends. The most important thing at present is to stand out in the Jilin competition area and successfully advance to the national finals of the COSPLAY Super Festival.