A few days ago, the first Guitar Masters Concert of Mushroom Music Education Alliance was staged passionately in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The masters brought wonderful and elegant guitar music performances to everyone on the spot, and also carried out a series of guitar-themed cultural exchanges. Activity.

Guitar artists jointly performed a musical feast, conveying unique musical styles and sharing different interpretation methods. Masters and music lovers give face-to-face, one-on-one guidance. Lectures on famous songs will help music lovers to better interpret musical works.

Ma Haibin, young guitar player and educator, deputy secretary general of the Guitar Professional Committee of the Beijing Musical Instrument Society, expert in the professional guitar talent examination of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, examiner and training lecturer, Gibson Brands Music Education Promotion Ambassador, China Musical Instrument Association Modern Music Education Honorary Consultant of the Research Association, Member of the China Rock and Roll Association Committee, Signed Artist of Guitar China, Education Director of Guitar China Magic Mushroom Music Chain Education, Lecturer of China Magic Mushroom Music Education, Cooperative Artist of Many Musical Instrument Brands, Honorary Consultant of Modern Music Education Research Association of China Musical Instrument Association , Champion of Guitar China National Electric Guitar Competition, the first Guitar China Award – Best Newcomer of the Year.

Ma Haibin has successively served as the judge of Gibson National Electric Guitar Competition, the judge of previous EART Cup National Electric Guitar Competitions, HND speaker/guitar co-artist, ALP guitar co-artist, MOOER effect co-artist, spokesperson of American high-end string brand Clear tone, and German Flying Magic Cooperative artist of Shizuku, GEAR high-end hand-picked brand cooperating artist, Lei Jia—the national tour cooperating artist of the folk song concert “A Long History, A Journey to Seek Roots”.

Since 2014, Ma Haibin has participated in the editing of various tutorials as the education director and lecturer of Guitar China Magic Mushroom Music, and has served as a judge for all teacher trainings and various competitions (currently, there are nearly 400 magic mushroom music education nationwide). Since 2014, he has held hundreds of national tours for his personal guitar performances. From 2014 to 2017, he served as the guitar spokesperson of Suhr, a well-known American handmade guitar brand in China. From 2017 to 2019, he served as the international spokesperson of Keipro, a Japanese handmade guitar brand. Participated in Guitar China (Lishui) International Guitar Culture and Art Festival in Zhejiang. In January 2017, Ma Haibin participated in “Dancing, Drums, Feng, Lights – Wuxi, Quality Liangxi, Happy Winter Season 2017 New Year Music, and in October of the same year, he participated in the 2017 First Guitar China (Lishui) International Guitar Culture and Art Festival. .In April 2018, he participated in the 2018 Mushroom Music (Huai’an) Rock Music Festival in Huai’an. In 2018, he has participated in many major performances as a specially invited guitarist of the General Political Song and Dance Troupe, including: February 2, 2018, participated in On November 12, 2018, he participated in the condolence performance of the Literary Hussars under the troops, and Zhang Youxia attended. In 2019, he served as the music director and literary director of CCTV’s Seven Spring Festival Gala. In 2021, he served as the Classic audio and video, dedicated to the founding of the party for a hundred years, and invited artists for national college tours.

Ma Haibin has participated in the national tour of the “Lyrical New Era” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up, Lei Jia-ethnic folk song concert “A Long History, A Journey to Find Roots”, “Handwritten Fleeting Years” Zhang Hongguang’s classic works concert, Guitar China Huaihua Art Festival, Yixing Music Festival, Hulun Buir International Nomadic Music Festival, Huludao Music Festival, Singer Luo Bing Concert, Singer Wang Fanrui Concert, Wuxi 2017 Dance Drum and Lantern New Year Concert, Asili West Music Carnival, etc. He has published and released personal musical instrument performance albums “Orange World” and “Magic Music Box”, and edited the magic mushroom education series of textbooks “Basic Guitar Education”, “Basic Course of Children’s Band”, “Electric Guitar Grading Standard Course and Grading Test”, “Guitar Collection”, etc. . His original piece was included in the People’s Music Publishing House “Golden Songs for Guitar”. In this concert, he played his famous song “Orange World” to the audience.

Guitar master Ma Haibin: “First of all, I am very happy to come to Burqin, this is the first time I have come to Xinjiang. I have seen very different landforms and customs, and the state of the whole person is also different, whether it is creation or other aspects, there are A lot of impulse, so I love this place very much.”

It is understood that Magic Mushroom Music not only has many resources such as Guitar China and Qin Guo Musical Instruments, but also organizes concerts and master demonstration classes all over the country. Burqin is also based on “poetry and distance”. , cultural and tourism interaction, promote common prosperity, and open the cultural and tourism integration development model of each beauty and beauty. Through music, cultural elements are added to all aspects of the tourism industry, highlighting the charm of tourism and culture.