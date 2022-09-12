The bright moon is born on the sea, and the end of the world is at this time. The Mid-autumn Festival is a beautiful festival for Chinese sons and daughters to miss their hearts and return home for reunion. It coincides with a warm greeting in the local accent, and a deep friendship will permeate their hearts.

In recent years, the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcasting, Tourism and Sports has carefully created a series of brand activities of “Allah’s Holidays” in order to deeply explore the cultural connotation of traditional festivals and carry forward the feelings of the Chinese nation. Taking advantage of the cultural opportunity of traditional festivals, it will empower the innovative development of cultural tourism in the archipelago, and build a bridge with the characteristics of the integration of culture, tourism and sports in Zhoushan Archipelago with the participation and interaction of citizens as a link.

When “Allah’s Mid-Autumn Festival” and music meet, what kind of artistic spark will collide in this warm festival event?

On the evening of September 10th, jointly sponsored by the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcasting, Tourism and Sports, the Office of the Municipal Spiritual Civilization Construction Committee and the New Town Management Committee, and co-organized by the Municipal Cultural Center and the County Bureau of Culture, Broadcasting, Tourism and Sports, the Mid-Autumn Festival with the Full Moon – 2022 In 2018, “Allah’s Mid-Autumn Festival” kicked off in Xincheng Bay Park.

Different from the garden tours in previous years, this year’s “Allah’s Mid-Autumn Festival” met with the general public for the first time in the form of a singing party. Under the festive atmosphere, it presented a unique theme event for the public to have fun with the people.

Meeting Friends with Songs – Inspiring a New Form of Integrated Development of Traditional Culture and Tourism

That night, the event started creatively with well-known music producer Hao Lei singing “Bend of the Moon”, which detonated the atmosphere of the audience. Each VCR broadcast is a moving story, a beautiful life of each “Hi Geba” and his hometown, and also led to the singing of “Hi Geba” from four counties and districts. The moonlight shines in the distance, instantly filling the festive atmosphere.

What made the event more influential and appealing was the singing of five heavyweight musical guests. They are Hao Lei, a famous music producer, songwriter of “Ban Moon”, and a judge of “The Voice of God”; Ling Han, a famous singer, producer, and super lead singer of Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “I Love Lyrics”; famous singer, actor, The representative works include Siqin Gaoli, who has made a mistake and Siqin Gaoli’s sadness; Gui Yumeng, a famous singer and popular student of The Voice of China, and music producer, and the gold medal winner of the 19th Zhejiang Province New Music Competition on Monday.

In order to enhance the fun and sense of variety of the singing party, an interactive session of tacit mutual selection was introduced at the event site. Citizens and audiences cheered “Hi Geba” through the cheer index and selected guests to sing and perform, which not only enhanced the lively and festive atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival reunion, but also It stimulated the enthusiasm of the audience to participate, and pushed the atmosphere of the whole event to a wave after wave of climaxes.

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival coincides with Teachers’ Day. The children’s choir’s song “Herocalliflora” is not only the best wishes for teachers, but also draws a perfect ending to this Mid-Autumn Festival.

At present, the people’s material life is getting richer and richer, and the demand for spiritual culture is also getting higher and higher. How to meet their growing quality of life requires cultural tourism work to break the inherent thinking of the past. In the context of changing times, Looking for innovation and breakthrough, and a Mid-Autumn Festival Song Festival that allows citizens to have a sense of participation and can demonstrate the quality of entertainment variety shows is undoubtedly a brand-new attempt. While realizing the inheritance and preservation of traditional culture, it also fits the current mainstream cultural audience. Aesthetic.

Enjoying both the refined and the common——Exploration of group entertainment activities under the normalization of the epidemic

This year’s “Allah’s Mid-Autumn Festival” event, in addition to live performances, mainly launched online live broadcasts. In addition to meeting the needs of epidemic prevention and control, it also allows relatives and friends far away from home to feel the Mid-Autumn Festival from their hometown, sharing ” A beautiful moment in the world.”

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, although the domestic situation has been basically under control, the prevention of domestic rebound and foreign imports has always been the top priority of epidemic prevention work. This demand has also been transferred to the local cultural tourism consumer market. The integrated development of culture and tourism has been going on for many years, and this trend will not be weakened by the emergence of the epidemic. For example, the boat trip to the islands and the island life festival and the Shuimu Nianhua Sea Cloud Song Festival held before this have all achieved complete success, which is enough to prove that the cultural tourism market has a strong self-healing ability, and the public’s demand for cultural tourism consumption is still strong. Meeting the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the public is the constant purpose of the “Allah Festival” series of activities. We are committed to innovating in form, breaking the circle and upgrading in content. While meeting market demand, we must also realize the spiritual value of co-construction and sharing by the whole people.

In order to carry out in-depth group activities that are popular with the general public, do a good job in the creation, training and counseling of literary and artistic works, and truly enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the citizens, the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcasting, Tourism and Sports will link four counties and districts to launch the “Hi Song Bar “K Song Contest, four musical guests, Ling Han, Siqin Gaoli, Gui Yumeng and Monday, will go deep into the four counties and districts of our city to discover grassroots singers in the form of popular micro-variety shows and present them to all citizens. A more exciting entertainment feast, let us wait and see.

