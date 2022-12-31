Time flies, and it is the end of the year in a blink of an eye. At 20:00 on December 31, the New Year’s Eve party “2022 Most Beautiful Night bilibili Party” hosted by Bilibili (hereinafter referred to as “Bilibili”) will begin soon. Station B has released the complete program list for this year’s New Year’s Eve party. Station B will invite artists from all over the world to participate together to create an audio-visual festival of Radiant Movie Roaming classic IP, gather global youth pop culture together, and start a happy journey full of nostalgia and fantasy. trip.

At the same time, this year’s New Year’s Eve party innovatively created a “fingertip universe” interactive viewing experience, aiming to welcome the brand new 2023 with the audience.

Before 16:30 this afternoon, viewers can search keywords such as “the most beautiful night” or “New Year’s Eve party” on station B, enter the special page of the party to make a live reservation, and participate in activities such as New Year’s wishes and welfare draws.

Bringing together over 60 movie roaming IPs, let the classic melody release the hot passion

This year is the fourth year of the “Most Beautiful Night” New Year’s Eve party at station B. As a visual music evening show based on symphony and mainly presented by movie roaming IP, “2022 The Most Beautiful Night bilibili Evening Party” brings together over 60 IP works, which is the year with the most abundant IP cooperation in the New Year’s Eve party over the years , not only “Assassin’s Creed”, “Slam Dunk”, “Detective Conan”, “Three-Body” animation, Shanghai Disney Resort, “Digimon”, “My World“, “Wing Chun”, “Yuan Shen” and other film and comic IP themes There are also game IP soundtracks such as “Dungeon and Warriors”, “Happy Landlords”, “Audition”, “Bubble Hall”, “Legend of Sword and Fairy” and other game IP soundtracks, as well as “Blessing of Heavenly Officials”, “Luo Xiao 24 hot-blooded Guochuang IPs, including “Black War”, “Soul Town Street”, and “Five Elements in the Fog Mountain”, have joined in, making the classic melody collide with hot passion.

Responding to the theme of “The Most Beautiful Night” of the party, the party is divided into three chapters: “Sunset”, “Moonrise” and “Stars”, and emphasizes the addition of cultural elements with the characteristics of Station B. For example, in the “Sunset” chapter, the powerful singer Deng Ziqi brought you the world premiere of the theme song “The Wallfacer” at the end of the “Three-Body Problem” animation. A journey to explore the universe of The Three-Body Problem. In the “Moonrise” chapter, the brand-new dance drama “Wing Chun” created by the original crew of “Only This Green” took a year to perform online for the first time, telling the charm of Chinese martial arts spirit; in the “Stars” chapter, Gong Linna , Hu Shenyuan, and Li Yugang jointly performed “Mountain and Sea Map”, which tells the classic stories in “Shan Hai Jing” and is a vivid inheritance of traditional Chinese culture.

At the same time, the party also gathered singers at home and abroad such as Avril Lavigne, Deng Ziqi, Liu Xianhua, Zhou Shen, Wang Jiaer, etc. It is worth mentioning that Zhou Shen, as the winner of the “Perfect Attendance Award” who participated in the four New Year’s Eve Gala of Station B in a row, This year, we will bring you a series of theme songs from the four famous novels “Four Great Classics Lianliankan”, and according to Zhou Shen himself in the interview, there will be more than one “Zhou Shen” on the stage of “The Most Beautiful Night” this year. In addition, two-dimensional singers such as Mai Kuraki, Noboru Uesugi, and Ayumi Miyazaki will also perform on stage, and they will sing the BGM engraved in the DNA of fans. When former idols and current idols co-create at the same frequency, “2022 Most Beautiful Night bilibili Gala” will use one high-energy stage after another to awaken the youthful memories of the audience!

Adhere to the original intention of creation, release the power of fingertips to create a unique and joyful atmosphere

Different from the painting style of other evening parties, “2022 The Most Beautiful Night bilibili Evening Party” is not just outputting simple songs and dances, but more about adhering to the original intention of creation, making the UP master of station B the protagonist of the party, not only the UP master “Thieves of the Moon Society” As the host of the party, UP Masters from various districts will appear on the stage as guest performers, and some professional “technical flow” UP masters will appear in all aspects of the program production to create the content of the party together with Station B , to create an audio-visual feast that combines creativity and aesthetics. At the same time, in order to improve the audience’s sense of participation and bring them a different immersive experience, Station B is also committed to making “The Most Beautiful Night” the only game interactive evening on the entire network. During the program, three fingertip interactive games It will fall randomly, and the audience in front of the screen can release the power of their fingertips along with the rhythm of the electric light, and immerse themselves in the unique joyful atmosphere of the party through real “playing”.

It is reported that the New Year’s Eve party at Station B has become an online audio-visual boutique program of the State Administration of Radio and Television for two consecutive years. In 2021, the peak popularity of the live broadcast of the New Year’s Eve party at Station B will exceed 300 million. Taking the interests of young people as the starting point, “2022 The Most Beautiful Night bilibili Party” through the linkage with the classic movie roaming IP, satisfies the most delicate emotions deep in the audience’s memory, gives creativity to dreams, draws energy from youthful memories, and makes Viewers can welcome the new year in the “Happy Universe” at station B!

[

责编：张晓荣 ]