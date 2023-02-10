



In 2023, we will stand at the starting point of the new century-long journey. In order to strengthen the communication between industry media, encourage creation, further improve the planning ability and production level of industry-themed programs, and better record the vigorous scenes of all kinds of industries in the country, show the various industries and industries. The innovative development of the industry keeps high-quality industry development video logs for the country, so that more stories of struggle from the front lines of various industries can be spread more widely. Under the guidance of the China Television Artists Association, the “2022 Industry TV Program Excellent Works Creation Exchange Activity and 2022 Industry TV Honor Ceremony” will be held in Foshan, Guangdong on February 15-17, 2023, sponsored by the China Television Association Industry Television Committee and China Education Television Station .

As the birthplace of Lingnan culture, Foshan has a profound cultural heritage, and is also a prosperous innovative city and manufacturing capital. There are many fresh creative materials and a good cultural atmosphere, which will surely provide more topics for program creation It also stimulates creative inspiration and promotes the cross-border integration of cultural industries, manufacturing industries, and various industries. The purpose of this activity is to practice the concept of “cross-industry join hands to gather media power”, and further promote the industry media to jointly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The event is supported by Foshan Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Foshan Nanhai District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, China Literature and Art Network, China National Commodities Fair Organizing Committee, China Educational Television Association, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Foshan Committee, Co-organized by Foshan International Chamber of Commerce, Foshan Branch of Guangdong Radio and Television Network Co., Ltd., Foshan Zhuyingwen Projection Service Co., Ltd., China Education Television Art Education Center, Miao Ke (Guangdong) Cultural Investment Co., Ltd., Guangdong Youji Culture Technology Co-organized by Co., Ltd.