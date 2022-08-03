Original title: The 2022 peach blossom fortune of the ox is rising, and the peach blossom is prosperous

Every year, we can see that many people go to seek marriage, some things go to temples, some go to some professionals, and sometimes they wear some accessories to attract peach blossoms. In short, peach blossoms are one of our fortunes. It is also vital to us. Peach blossoms are sometimes unstable, showing up and down situations.

There are good peach blossoms in 2022

In 2022, the peach blossom luck of the Ox people is very good. The Ox people who are looking forward to their relationship have a high probability to get rid of the single this year and prepare to enter a sweet relationship. During this year, especially in the first half of the year, Ox people are very popular in the love market, and many singles of the opposite sex will approach them. If there is an opportunity for love, the Ox can seize it without hesitation. The development of the relationship in this year is also very optimistic, and they can draw a lot of energy from it. Falling in love will make people happy both physically and mentally, and the mental state of the whole person is very good. Ox people will gain a lot of motivation in love.

Greedy Wolf Star Prosperous Peach Blossom

This year’s Ox people will have the greedy wolf star, which is responsible for the luck of peach blossoms, in the Year of the Tiger, so the peach blossoms of the Ox people are very prosperous. The white greedy wolf star dominates feelings and popularity, so the position of this lucky star is the peach blossom position. In 2022, a white greedy wolf star will fly to the north, so the true north in 2022 will be the location of the peach blossom. In 2022, the aura of this position will be of great help to the improvement of the peach blossom luck of the zodiac Ox, so everyone in the zodiac year should pay attention to maintaining the aura of this position as much as possible, and you can wear some vigorous peach blossom accessories on weekdays.

Crystal jewelry prosperous peach blossom

Ox people can wear some crystal jewelry this year, crystal necklace or astringent can be used. Crystal jewelry can enhance the aura of Ox people to a certain extent and make their temperament look more unique. Crystals have the effect of eliminating negative magnetic fields. When Ox people feel nervous in front of the opposite sex, this jewelry will calm them down. In the selection of crystals, Ox people can choose according to their specific conditions, pink is suitable for single people, and purple is suitable for married people.

