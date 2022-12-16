On December 15, 2022, Shanghai——The 2022 Men of the Year (MEN OF THE YEAR), hosted by GQ, a brand of Condé Nast Group, was successfully held at Shanghai Jinlutai China Baowu Iron and Steel Expo Center. Singers, actors, directors, artists, entrepreneurs and other leading figures in different fields were invited to attend.

With the theme of “Good Night”, this grand ceremony kicked off with a special “Goodnight, Good Night” red carpet, aiming to reawaken people’s yearning for fashion and beauty in the post-epidemic era. pursuit of things.





As the most important brand IP of Zhizu GQ, the Zhizu GQ Annual Figure Ceremony has been held for thirteen consecutive years. By recording the ups and downs of characters and the changes of the value of the times, Zhizu GQ not only focuses on the professional achievements of leaders in all walks of life, but also pays attention to their thoughts, emotional patterns and personality charm. They and this era are mirror images of each other, conveying the attitude and value of the era through the figures of the year.









Liu Chong, editorial director of “Zhizu GQ”, said: “Zhizu GQ has been exploring how to continuously upgrade and innovate itself, and through continuous exploration and incubation of diversified content presentation forms that lead the pace of the times, so that readers can be inspired, sympathized and encouraged. , and transform this energy into a positive attitude towards life. We believe that in every era, there are ups and downs; every character has their ups and downs; A slice of the times. Zhizu GQ is committed to using a voice with value and attitude, breaking the ceiling again and again to explore and innovate, output values, win with high-quality content, and finally complete the transformation from a content creator to a cultural leader.”

On the night of the grand ceremony, Zhizu GQ presented annual person awards to outstanding leaders from all walks of life in 2022. The winners include: 2022 Zhizu GQ Annual Chinese Fashion Designer Chen Peng, Annual Lifestyle Designer Zhou Chenchen, Annual TV Production Team Hong Xiao, the annual lifestyle brand Cabana, the annual digital business innovation enterprise Yuanwang Technology, the annual young director Qiu Jiongjiong, the annual young actor Bailu, Wang Hedi, Audi style pioneer Nicholas Tse, the annual athlete Su Yiming, the annual role model Li Xian and Zhang Ruoyun.

Liu Chong, the editorial director of “Zhizu GQ”, and Chen Xinhao, Chen Zheyuan, Cheng Er, Ding Chengxin, Fei Qiming, Guan Xiaotong, He Guangzhi, He Luoluo, Hu Chunyang, Hu Yitian, Lai Weiming, Ma Sichun, Tian Xiwei, Wang Yibo, Wen Yongshan, Wu Xuanyi, Yi Mengling, Zhang Jiani, Zhang Jie, Zhang Linghe, Zhang Yanqi and more than 30 celebrities and guests attended the event, spending a good night away from the turmoil of the outside world with everyone, temporarily saying good night to the world, accumulating energy, and starting again. Yu Chengen served as the host of the red carpet, and Ni Hongjie and Li Jianian served as the infield hosts of the grand ceremony, exploring the unreached realm together with the guests.





































































































































The Zhizu GQ Annual Figure Ceremony has created a creative precedent for fashion festivals with multiple new perspectives. This year, the scale has been fully upgraded again. Experience integration. For the first time, the two-stage red carpet broke the routine, with “Goodnight into a Dream” and “Good Night Like a Dream” as the plot respectively, combined with cutting-edge design and cool technology, the two-stage presents a dreamlike red carpet for the viewers time.

In the first “Goodnight Dreaming” red carpet stage, Zhizu GQ specially invited domestic pioneer designers to create a “Dreaming” look with the stars. The stars, dressed in amazing “pajamas”, “mistakenly broke into” the GQ annual figure ceremony of the Zhizu, and walked through the first section of the red carpet through a surreal reverse space arrangement. Through the gate of time and space, stars and guests go from the airport in the dream to the unreached, and escape the hustle and bustle of the real world for a short time. When stepping on the red carpet of the second part of “Good Night Like a Dream”, the stars changed from the “pajamas” they dreamed of to gorgeous dresses like dreams. The classic and modern fashion elements complement each other, pushing the atmosphere of the scene towards the apex. In front of the iconic 2,500-cubic-meter melting furnace of the Baowu Iron and Steel Convention and Expo Center, the strong industrial temperament, unique historical elements and fashionable vitality are intertwined and perfectly integrated. Zhizu GQ has once again created the image of “everything is possible” Fantasy fashion show.





During the grand ceremony, Zhizu GQ used high-standard visual design, using light, shadow and technology to present an immersive awards ceremony in the form of a small theater for the guests, creating an awarding space that is more suitable for expression and social interaction. Zhang Jie sang “Only Ordinary” and “This Is Love” live. In the unique audio-visual experience, the on-site and online audience will follow in their footsteps through the sharing of the figures of the year, and feel the spirit and power of role models immersively.





As the chief partner, FAW Audi also demonstrated the strength of a century-old luxury brand this year, bringing to pioneer users the RS e-tron GT, Audi’s first pure electric GT sports car that combines luxury, pure electric power and performance. Unknown dreams, unreached realms” journey of exploration, reminiscing about life and imagining the future together. The red carpet high-gloss makeup of the GQ MOTY stars of the Zhizu is created by Charlotte Tilbury, an international first-line makeup brand. As the founder of the brand, Ms. Brands, internationally renowned fashion magazines, major fashion weeks and Oscars and other world-class events to create red carpet highlight moments. At the same time, Tencent Video and Tencent Fashion are the joint production platforms, and the WeChat video account is the official short video partner and Zhizu GQ to jointly create a live broadcast of the red carpet, bringing the audience a splendid red carpet event. Weibo Fashion, as the official cooperative media, brings wonderful reports of the grand ceremony to the public and conveys the spiritual core of Zhizu GQ.













Since its inception in 1952, GQ has been committed to presenting the best fashion works and designs. Today, GQ has become the most influential men’s magazine in the world. In 2009, the Chinese version of GQ “Zhizu GQ” was officially launched. “Zhizu GQ” has become the fashion bible and lifestyle book of China‘s elite men with the credo of “stylish and stylish, with extraordinary intelligence and fun”.

From fashion trends, humanities and art to digital content and social linkage, quality first has always been the operating philosophy of Zhizu GQ. In the new media era, Zhizu GQ, as a high-quality content producer that is pan-fashion, brain-opening, new trends, and insightful, based on the core product “Zhizu GQ” magazine, has split into Zhizu GQ Lab, Zhizu GQ GQ Report, GQ Emotion Research Institute and other WeChat public accounts, GQ Vanity Fair star videos, and various IP products such as social content mini-program GQ HOUSE and podcast program GQ TALK, relying on multimedia platforms , play a synergistic role, keenly capture the pulse of the times, and form a unique cultural influence.





As a leader in media innovation, Zhizu GQ not only builds a strong influence matrix, but also explores subversive media forms. Through the development strategy of three-dimensional paper magazines, scene-based offline activities, and label-based content columns, it continues to Present an innovative media experience and bring readers a refreshing sense of participation. In addition to Zhizu GQ Annual Figure Ceremony, GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition and many other city-wide attention brand events, Zhizu GQ has recently once again demonstrated its forward-looking vision as always: the exclusive production of the first red carpet leading variety show and competitive reality show “Red Carpet behind”. Zhizu GQ believes that the value of the times also needs to inject more fresh blood. It is hoped that through this red carpet leading variety show, more young people will be encouraged to break through themselves and strive to forge ahead, and grow into the backbone of their respective fields.

Over the past thirteen years, Zhizu GQ has always played the role of witness and value transmitter of the times, and has fixed those greatness and extraordinaryness. In the future, Zhizu GQ will continue to adhere to the strategic direction of “brand + content + social”, continue to climb up the ladder, and grow towards the sun.



