The 2023 Lang · ALWAYS LANG advanced customization conference ended perfectly

ALWAYS LANG focuses on advanced customization, shaping the mystery in the soul of the work! And find a value system that resonates with it! The brand continues to explore the core strength of the “prodigal girl”, with a very pioneering spirit!

The ALWAYSLANG brand has been positioned as “born for independent and romantic women in the new era” from its inception. With the development of the times and social progress, the era of “her” has arrived, and “wave” girls are brave to be themselves! Advocate beauty, understand life, and live more and more like the one you love!

The “wave” girl is strong and perfect, and will give invisible power to the people around her. The “wave” girl has dreams and goals, advocates freedom and romance, loves the beauty of life, dares to break mediocrity and mundane, and live out her own style.

With the theme of “ROCK PANDA” this time, ALWAYS LANG introduced the creative elements of pandas into the big show, expressing breaking the shackles and not being bound by tradition with excellent and novel design ideas. As a national treasure, pandas have always shown tenacious vitality and warm energy. If you want to define rock panda as a certain type or style, “undefinable” is the best definition to explain it. The true spirit of rock is a kind of Pleasant rebellion, opposition to restricting the human soul, opposition to everything that prevents the soul from flying freely, and enjoying this “ROCK PANDA” freely is the essence of rock life.

This season, ALWAYS LANG focuses on black, white and green colors, presenting a unique rock style. Panda elements are cleverly used in the clothing, combining animal elements with fashion elements, showing the charm of personality. At the same time, the international design style is adopted in the makeup, which highlights the feminine fashion temperament and makes people’s eyes shine. Luxury elements such as metal buckles and sequins are incorporated into the detail design to make the whole more gorgeous. The clothing is mainly slim fit, showing the beautiful curves of women. At the same time, in terms of materials, high-quality fabrics are used, such as velvet, real silk and new fabrics, which are both beautiful and comfortable. These designs reflect the brand’s pursuit of fashion and comfort. The release of this season is a new milestone in the development of the brand, and it also shows the brand’s unique understanding and enthusiasm for fashion.

