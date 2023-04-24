Home » The 2023 Las Termas Tourist Season is launched: start date and invited artists
He may 13th is officially inaugurated Tourist Season 2023 of Las Termas de Río Hondo.

La Sole, Lito Vitale and Juan Carlos Baglietto In an unforgettable night for Termeños and tourists from all over the country, they will be the artists.

The announcement was made by the municipal mayor, Jorge Mukdise together with the Undersecretary of Tourism, Nelson Bravo.

The event will take place next Saturday, May 13. in the Plaza San Martin in front of Casino del Sol.

