The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Shakira Receives Historic Honor and Dominates the Stage

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are scheduled to take place on September 12 at the Prudential Center of New Jersey, United States. This highly anticipated award ceremony celebrates the best in music and showcases the audiovisual work of artists throughout the year.

One of the major highlights of the event is the presentation of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award to Colombian singer Shakira. This prestigious honor is the highest award of the ceremony, and Shakira will become the first Latina to receive this recognition.

For those looking to watch the 2023 VMAs, the event will be broadcasted on cable television’s MTV channel. However, streaming options are also available. The rights to broadcast the VMAs have been acquired by the streaming platform Paramount+, allowing viewers in the United States to watch the ceremony live. It has not been confirmed if the broadcast will be available in Latin America.

In addition to Paramount+, the VMAs can also be streamed through the MTV.com website. The website will provide live coverage of the winners’ announcements and red carpet moments. Mexican viewers can catch the VMAs starting at 6:00 pm on September 12.

Shakira is expected to be the great protagonist of this edition of the VMAs. Aside from receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, she will also have a performance that will showcase her artistic career. Fans are also anticipating a joint performance by Shakira and Karol G for their hit song ‘TQG’.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards promise to be a spectacular event, celebrating the best in music and honoring the achievements of talented artists like Shakira.