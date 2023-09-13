The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Showcase Latinx Power and Iconic Performances

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards showcased a night of incredible performances and celebrated the achievements of various artists. The event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was marked by Latinos taking center stage.

International superstar Shakira received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, one of the highest honors at the VMAs. She delivered a breathtaking performance that left the audience in awe. Shakira also shared the Best Collaboration award for her song “TQG” with fellow Colombian artist Karol G, who also captivated the crowd with her energetic performance.

Anitta, a Brazilian singer, won the Best Latin award for her hit song “Funk Rave” and brought her electrifying Favela Funk style to the stage. Mexican sensation Peso Pluma, a nominee for Best New Artist, made his VMAs debut by performing his hit track “Lady Gaga.”

The VMAs also saw the much-anticipated reunion of iconic boy band *NSYNC. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick came together to present the Best Pop award to global superstar Taylor Swift.

Aside from the outstanding performances, the event was filled with other notable stars. Nicki Minaj served as the master of ceremonies and treated the audience to a mesmerizing medley. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion premiered their collaboration “Bongos” live on stage. Demi Lovato rocked the crowd with a powerful performance, and Olivia Rodrigo had a memorable moment, faking a stumble during her performance.

The VMAs also celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a multi-artist medley, featuring influential figures from the genre. Stray Kids, Diddy, Lil Wayne, and Metro Boomin, among others, were in attendance to pay homage to hip-hop’s roots, history, and impact.

The night was filled with memorable moments, and the event provided stunning visuals both on and off the stage. From backstage snaps to presenters and performers, here are some of the best photos from the VMAs capturing the essence of the night.

Overall, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was a star-studded extravaganza that highlighted the talents of Latin artists and celebrated the diversity of music. It showcased the evolution of the industry while paying tribute to its rich history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

