The 2023 Nobel Prize for Chemistry goes to Bawendi, Brus and Ekimov

Some Swedish media outlets had previously published the names of the winners in advance, after accidentally receiving a press release from the Nobel Academy at dawn on Wednesday. The news already reported the names of Moungi Bawendi of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Louis Brus of Columbia University and Alexei Ekimov, a Russian physicist who worked at the Vavilov State Institute of Optics before moving to the United States in the company Nanocrystals Technology.

The three scientists were chosen “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots”, which would represent “an important seed for nanotechnology”.

Quantum dots are nanocrystals of semiconductor materials, typically between 2 and 10 nanometers in size: millionths of a millimetre. A spokeswoman for the Academy on Wednesday morning explained that the choice was made at the last moment by the Swedish Academy of Sciences and that at the time of the preview its members had not yet met.

In 1993, chemistry prize winner Moungi Bawendi revolutionized the production methods of quantum dots, making their quality extremely high, a fundamental prerequisite for their use in today’s nanotechnology. In the early 1980s, this year’s chemistry prize winners Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov succeeded in creating, independently of each other, quantum dots, which are nanoparticles so small that quantum effects determine their characteristics. Today, quantum dots are an important part of the nanotechnology toolbox. The winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry have all been pioneers in the exploration of the nanoworld.

The Nobel Prizes of history

The winners of the Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday were awarded to the Hungarian Katalin Karikó, 68, and the American Drew Weissman, 64, who developed the RNA method used for vaccines against Covid. «Thanks to them, millions of lives have been saved and the world has reopened» is the motivation of the Nobel Assembly which awarded the prize. Their work has allowed us to overcome “one of the worst threats to human health of modern times.”

The Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday went to Pierre Agostini, French, who works at Ohio University, Ferenc Krausz, 61, Austrian-Hungarian, at the Max Planck Institute of the University of Munich and Anne L’Huillier , 64 years old, French-Swedish, at Lund University (Sweden). To capture the way the electrons move, the three scientists “chased” them with very short pulses of light, the shortest ever created by man, measurable inattoseconds. An attisecond is one trillionth of a second.

Last year’s chemistry prize went to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless “for the development of a new method for assembling new molecules”. The technique, called “click chemistry”, allows molecules to be joined together simply and efficiently.