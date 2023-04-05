The 2023 Qingming Wonderful Tour is here to travel through Tang and Song Dynasties to experience Qingming culture (live address)

The Ching Ming holiday in 2023 is coming. On April 5th, the whole country will have a one-day holiday, and there will be no rest. Tonight there will be “2023 Ching Ming Wonderful Tour”, which is a series of “Chinese Festivals” created by Henan Satellite TV and multiple channels. , broadcast at 19:30 tonight, click here for the live broadcast.

According to reports, “2023 Qingming Wonderful Tour” will continue the form of the “Wonderful Tour” series, with “Qushui Liushang” as the source of inspiration, and enter several different time and space through the plot of the web drama,Integrating poetry, painting, allusions, etc., interprets Qingming stories from different eras such as Wei, Jin, Tang, Song, etc., reflecting the emotional bearing of Qingming.

2023 Qingming Wonderful Tour continues the plot form of the “Wonderful Tour” series of “Internet Drama + Online Comprehensive”, digs deeper into the content of creation, extends from the cultural connotation and spiritual level, through “Qushui Liushang” and “Silk Tea” The series of plots such as “The Road”, “Surfing the River During the Qingming Festival” and “Pagoda Temple” unlocked a wonderful spring journey in which freshness and poetry flow, and the cultural context stretches everywhere in the singing and dancing.

“2023 Qingming Wonderful Tour” will tell the concept of solar terms and humanistic customs of Qingming Festival through a variety of program styles, and convey the Chinese people’s life aesthetics and values.

Many stars have been invited to this show, and the program list is as follows:

Dance “The Most Beautiful April Day in the World“

Performer: Luo Wenbo

Music sketch “Adventures in Early Spring”

Performer: Wu Bixia Zide Piano Society

Dance “Luoshui People”

Performer: Liu Jie

Song “All You Want”

Performer: Tu Honggang

Song “A Light of Joy”

Performer: Fu Jing

Dance “Chinese Mythology Fuxi Draws Hexagrams”

Performer: Zhao Liang

Dance “Yizhou Long Song”

Performer: Gulidiar Anayti