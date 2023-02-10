



Former Apple designer Jonathan Ive (Jony Ive) recently designed a new red nose for 2023 to celebrate the British Red Nose Day (Red Nose Day).

In previous years, the red nose day was made of plastic material, and it was uncomfortable to wear. Jony Ive’s new red nose is 95 percent plant-based, making it easier to recycle and reprocess.

According to the unpacking pictures shared by foreign technology media AppleInsider, the new red nose is sold in a semi-circular cardboard box. The top has Red Nose Day branding, while the bottom has a sticker with various legal details about the nose itself.

There is also a little note that says “Red Nose 2023. Created by our friends at LoveFrom.” (Red Nose 2023. Created by our LoveFrom friends.)

The box also contains a QR code and the message “Scan and Surprise” which will take you to the “Thank You” page on the Comic Relief website.

The Red Nose Festival is the oldest charity festival in the UK. It has been established for 33 years since 1988. The Comedy Relief Foundation has been advocating “passing social positive energy through entertainment” and aiming to create a “just world without poverty”.



