#2023Spring Festival file has officially announced five movies, which one do you want to watch the most? #Will the 2023 Spring Festival movie bring you more surprises? Recently, there have been many films with different styles and themes, such as “Unnamed”, “Man Jianghong”, “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Bear Infested: Stay with me “Bear Core”” and other films with different styles and themes. “Spring Festival file.

On January 3, the animation film “Deep Sea”, which was produced by Tian Xiaopeng, director of “The Return of the Great Sage”, which took seven years to prepare, was officially announced for the first day of the Lunar New Year, and released a trailer and poster. Have you decided which one to choose?

Different from the “beautiful cry” in the first preview and the “cute cry” in the character preview, this time the fixed-file preview is full of emotional tension, revealing the depth of the plot for the first time: focusing on life issues, through the story of a modern girl (Sansuku) who strayed into the deep sea An adventure trip to heal every “you who have walked through the long night” at the moment.

“Deep Sea” is a movie “born for the big screen”. The film pioneered the “particle ink” technology and applied it to the whole film, making its 3D effect on the screen “break through the limit of human imagination”. world.