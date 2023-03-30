“The Umbilical Cord”, a masterpiece of word-of-mouth at the beginning of the year, will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI on April 1. The film, which was released on March 18, received praise from the industry and audience immediately after its release. From this Saturday, “Umbilical Cord” will start a dreamy and poetic grassland healing journey through the Internet, and continue to warm more audiences.

“The Umbilical Cord” is produced by Fu Ruoqing, supervised by Cao Yu and Yao Chen, written and directed by young director Qiao Sixue, and starred by Golden Rooster Award Best Actress Badma and nomadic electronic musician Idel. The film tells the story of the musician Arus accompanies his mother suffering from Alzheimer’s disease back to her hometown grassland, looking for the “yin and yang tree” she never forgets. My mother forgot everything due to her illness, and she wanted to return to her hometown to find the home she remembered. In order to prevent his mother from getting lost, Arus tied the rope around his and his mother’s waists, which was connected like an umbilical cord, creating a wonderful “reversed” relationship between mother and child.

“Umbilical Cord” not only has a sincere, delicate and moving story, but also has a gold medal team to escort the quality of the film: the “Three Gold Grand Slam” photographer Cao Yu and actor Yao Chen are co-produced, and the best actress who won the Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award Badma (the representative work “The Grassland at the End of the Sea”) played the role of mother, and Cao Yu (the representative work “Eight Hundred” and “Legend of the Demon Cat”) acted as the director of photography. He used real and romantic lens language to present the audience with The picturesque grassland life atmosphere.

After the film production was completed, “Umbilical Cord” was shortlisted for the “Asian Future Unit” at the 35th Tokyo International Film Festival, and was awarded the “Best Technology Award” at the 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival.

Since its release, the word-of-mouth of “Umbilical Cord” has continued to improve. At present, the Douban score has risen to 7.8 points, which has aroused praise and praise from many media, professionals and movie fans. Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Society, praised “this is a very unique and unprecedented film”, and film critic Sha Dan said, “This is a masterpiece with simple audio-visual language but full of ingenuity and outstanding artistic thinking. , is a movie poem dedicated to grassland civilization and mothers”, and some netizens commented that “the audio-visual level is quite outstanding, and Cao Yu’s photography and contemporary Mongolian folk music are all high-standard textures.”

