The 2023 Women’s World Cup breaks attendance records in stadiums and at the Fan Festival

The Australia-New Zealand 2023 edition surpassed the record attendance at the stadiums and the Fan Festival in the entire history of the Women’s World Cup, according to statistics provided by FIFA.

Some 1,222,839 people attended the fields to witness the 48 matches of the first phase, which represents an average of 25,476 spectators, never before reached in the eight previous editions. The increase in public in relation to France 2019 is expressed in 29 percent.

The growth of the highest competition in women’s football was also registered with an unprecedented flow in the sale of tickets for the matches. Some 1,715,000 tickets were sold, an amount above initial estimates of between 1.3 and 1.5 million.

The match between Portugal and the United States, played in Auckland by Group E, brought together 42,958 people, an absolute record for New Zealand football, even considered for men.

Along the same lines, half a million visitors were reached at the tournament’s Fan Festivals, spaces for football, music and entertainment that FIFA provides for fans.

Ashleigh Gell, a native of Sydney, was distinguished as the visitor number 500,000 and FIFA awarded her with two tickets for the final that will be played on Sunday, August 20 in that city.

The FIFA Fan Festivals have been installed since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, but this year they were organized for the first time for a women’s event. They are free to access and they can follow the matches live on giant screens, as well as enjoy music, entertainment, local culture and gastronomy.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup also shows positive figures in terms of audience. In New Zealand, around 1.88 million – a third of the population – followed the matches on television.

China registered the highest number of viewers in the world for a game (53.9 million) in the win received by the selected country from England (1-6).

Colombia’s debut game against South Korea tripled the highest television audience of the previous FIFA Women’s World Cup (2.84 million).

The consumer phenomenon was replicated on FIFA’s digital platforms. Traffic in the first 15 days surpassed the entirety of the 2019 tournament, welcoming 22 million unique users, with an average of 2.4 million users visiting the Women’s World Cup channels.

The president of FIFA, the Swiss Gianni Infantino, witnessed the classification of Colombia on Tuesday, the only South American team in the race, and celebrated having reached one million followers on Instagram.

