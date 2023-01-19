Source title: The 2023 WTT competition is in full swing. The movie “Chinese Ping Pong” is released to fuel sports enthusiasm

The Year of the Rabbit is approaching, co-produced by China Mobile Migu, directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei, starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, Xu Weizhou, Duan Bowen, Cai Yida, Ding Guansen, Sun Xilun, Aruna, etc. starring in the movie "The Jedi of Chinese Ping Pong" "Counterattack" will be released nationwide on the third day of the Lunar New Year. This is the second time that China Mobile Migu has cooperated with a sports-themed film after the 2020 National Day movie "Win the Championship". At the same time, the 2023 WTT event is being exclusively broadcast on Migu Video, taking the lead in igniting the enthusiasm for sports in the new year. From watching games online to watching movies offline, Migu will lead fans and audiences to directly witness the blood and glory of the national football with a "sports + entertainment" New Year's feast when the whole country shares the reunion. The movie "The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Table Tennis" is based on the story of the national table tennis men's team in the early 1990s. At that time, the Swedish team suddenly emerged, and its technical style of play surpassed that of China. The new army faced doubts, and the "New Five Men's Table Tennis Tigers" played their respective advantages and played a beautiful "turnaround" at the Tianjin World Table Tennis Championships in 1995. Spirit. As the co-producer of the film, China Mobile Migu will not only accompany you to relive the glorious years of Guoping, users can also log in to the Migu music client to set the video ringtone of the movie content, and at the same time, China Mobile users can send SMS 123 to 10658830 to return Movie ticket vouchers can be drawn. In recent years, China Mobile Migu has successively cooperated with "My Motherland and Me", "Winning the Championship", "King Kong River" and many other blockbuster movies on National Day and Spring Festival, helping Chinese stories and Chinese spirit in the new era. "Break the circle" spread. While presenting an audio-visual feast with the movie "Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack" this time, Migu will also awaken the ping pong feelings hidden in the hearts of countless Chinese people through the continuous broadcast of WTT events in 2023. As the exclusive media partner of WTT in China, Migu will exclusively broadcast live broadcasts of the Doha station of the WTT feeder race from January 22nd to 26th, and the Amman station of the WTT feeder race from January 30th to February 4th. During the Spring Festival, users can watch movies in offline theaters and watch games in online Migu videos, resonating at the same frequency as sports passion. China Mobile Migu has been committed to the content layout of "sports + entertainment", including the broadcast rights of many top events such as the Olympic Games, World Cup, European Cup, Asian Games, as well as NBA, CBA, Champions League, Volleyball Super League, UFC, WTT Based on the huge sports content of more than 30 sports IPs, Migu also combines music, variety shows, dramas and other forms to launch a series of event derivative programs and sports-themed film and television dramas. wider resonance. This year's Spring Festival, let's watch movies offline and watch games online together, with surging sports enthusiasm, we will welcome the Spring Festival and look forward to a bright future together!

