Home Entertainment The 20th anniversary of the New Year’s Concert from the Fenice in Venice
Entertainment

The 20th anniversary of the New Year’s Concert from the Fenice in Venice

by admin
The 20th anniversary of the New Year’s Concert from the Fenice in Venice

It was born in 2004 as an extraordinary event, the conclusion of a series of initiatives that had been conceived to celebrate the reconstruction and reopening of the Theater after the arson that had destroyed it in 1996. Then the New Year’s Concert broadcast live on television from the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice became a must which has now reached its twentieth edition

A concert that has now fully entered the public’s liking (undermining even the traditional one in Vienna) judging by the sold-out recorded since early November for the four scheduled performances, with a lineup that this year is particularly varied because, in addition to the most popular repertoire of melodrama arias and choral passages, three important anniversaries of the music world are also celebrated.

Peter Mascagni

In fact, 2023 will mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of the composer Pietro Mascagni and the lineup of the New Year’s Concert includes the intermezzo from the “Cavalleria rusticana” accompanied, on live television, by a choreography by the corps de ballet of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo.

Maria Callas

Also in 2023 Maria Callas, who was artistically born at the Fenice, would have turned 100: how can we fail to remember her with one of her flagships, “Casta diva”, from Bellini’s Norma.

Find out more

Rudolf Nureyev

And finally, 30 years have passed since the death of Rudolf Nureyev and La Fenice will remember him with the famous Panorama from Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty”, which again on Rai1 television will be punctuated by a dance solo by Jacopo Tissi.

You may also like

Vivienne Westwood, the last interview with La Stampa...

China-ASEAN Film Culture Week promotes exchanges and cooperation...

“Pale Blue Eyes” released the official trailer Bell’s...

Yang Mi is still the third largest shareholder...

The child God held hostage by the pagans

The original musical “Singing at Midnight” opened its...

ADOR and girl group NewJeans donate part of...

Auto, the year to come in 10 words

Sorayama x HR Giger’s joint exhibition “Approaching” landed...

Stray Kids won a career-high spotify top album...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy