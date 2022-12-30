Listen to the audio version of the article

It was born in 2004 as an extraordinary event, the conclusion of a series of initiatives that had been conceived to celebrate the reconstruction and reopening of the Theater after the arson that had destroyed it in 1996. Then the New Year’s Concert broadcast live on television from the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice became a must which has now reached its twentieth edition

A concert that has now fully entered the public’s liking (undermining even the traditional one in Vienna) judging by the sold-out recorded since early November for the four scheduled performances, with a lineup that this year is particularly varied because, in addition to the most popular repertoire of melodrama arias and choral passages, three important anniversaries of the music world are also celebrated.

Peter Mascagni

In fact, 2023 will mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of the composer Pietro Mascagni and the lineup of the New Year’s Concert includes the intermezzo from the “Cavalleria rusticana” accompanied, on live television, by a choreography by the corps de ballet of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo.

Maria Callas

Also in 2023 Maria Callas, who was artistically born at the Fenice, would have turned 100: how can we fail to remember her with one of her flagships, “Casta diva”, from Bellini’s Norma.

Rudolf Nureyev

And finally, 30 years have passed since the death of Rudolf Nureyev and La Fenice will remember him with the famous Panorama from Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty”, which again on Rai1 television will be punctuated by a dance solo by Jacopo Tissi.