The 21-year-old rookie conductor held 4 popular concerts

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-21 06:42

Hangzhou Daily News Last weekend, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra launched 4 popular concerts in the Hangzhou Grand Theater Concert Hall. The young conductor Yin Jiongjie and Hang Ai jointly presented “Salute: A Concert in Commemoration of the 180th Anniversary of Grieg’s Birth”.

Last year, Yin Jiongjie, who was only 21 years old, became the winner of the world-renowned 57th Besançon International Young Conductor Competition in France with his outstanding performance (the first prize was vacant), which attracted great attention from the European and even international music circles. This rookie conductor is currently studying in the Conducting Department of the Central Conservatory of Music, under the tutelage of conductor Chen Lin. Last week, as soon as Chen Lin and Hang Ai finished the season performance, her students took over and continued to popularize the performance with Hang Ai. The music is inherited, and the waves are endless.

At the concert, Yin Jiongjie led the orchestra to start a wonderful afternoon fantasy with Norwegian composer Edward Grieg’s “Peer Gynt”.

For fans of Hang Ai music, the work “Peer Gynt” cannot be more familiar. Prior to this, the orchestra had performed some popular pieces such as “Morning Song” many times. In April 2021, Hang Ai once cooperated with the famous actor Wang Yaoqing to perform the symphony version of “Peer Gynt” and received wide acclaim.

This performance is even more comfortable for the orchestra. Conductor Yin Jiongjie led the band to play a series of smart and familiar melodies, allowing the audience to glimpse and enjoy the music, and slowly walk into the mysterious world of Norse mythology.

Then Grieg’s “Cow Song and Step Dance” and “Norwegian Dance” were staged. Both works used sketches to outline the same piece of vitality and joy under the exotic mountains and rivers. Finally, end this weekend’s afternoon musical hours with a romantic overture to Weber’s “Oberon.”