The 22-year-old Canadian actor died 12 times of plastic surgery for the role of a Korean star due to surgical complications jqknews

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-25 17:49

Overseas Network, April 25. According to reports from the British “Daily Mail” and other media on April 24, a 22-year-old Canadian actor died of complications after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries. He has spent $220,000 (about 1.52 million yuan) on surgery to look like the Korean star he will play in the TV series.

Saint Von Colucci’s publicist told the media that the actor died at a South Korean hospital on the morning of the 23rd due to complications from plastic surgery. Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 and underwent 12 plastic surgeries in 2022, hoping to be more similar to the Korean boy group members he will play in the TV series. It was also very difficult for him to find a job in South Korea.”

