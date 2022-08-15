Source title: The 22nd Anniversary of Dadi Culture Communication Group’s 22nd Anniversary

On August 15th, Dadi Culture Communication Group celebrated its 22nd anniversary. This well-known film and television company has been committed to building a diversified and platform-based enterprise since its establishment. It has become one of the leading companies in the film and television industry as a whole industry chain enterprise consisting of five business sectors: service, cinema investment and management, animation development and IP operation, and film and television advertising and marketing. Get to know the movie, produce and invest in many classic movies that are well-received and popular In 2005, Dadi’s first feature film “Movie Past” was released. The film won the Best Music Award at the 24th Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, the third prize for Outstanding Script at the 7th Xia Yan Film Literature Award, and the 7th French Deauville Film Award. The LOTUS PREMIER Awards officially kicked off Dadi Culture Communication Group’s entry into the film industry. For more than 20 years, Dadi Films, a business company engaged in film investment, production and film distribution under Dadi Culture Communication Group, has checked the content from the source, paid attention to the quality of the film, through accurate pulse of the market, in-depth research on the audience, boldly using new directors and screenwriters, Produced and invested in many excellent film works. Including the films “Confucius” and “The Thief of Time” released in 2010, “Modern Times” released in 2013, “One Life” released in 2014, “Spring River Plumbing” released in 2020, “Goodbye, Boy” released in 2021 , and high-quality works such as “Fate and Love” that will be released later. In addition, in recent years, he has also invested in “The Climber”, “The Best of Us”, “Operation Red Sea”, “Detective Chinatown 2”, “Detective Chinatown 3”, “The Richest Man in Xihong City”, “Youth of Youth”, “The Bears” series, Mermaid” and a series of Chinese films. It is worth mentioning that the film “When the Wind Rises” was directed by Weng Ziguang and starred by Aaron Kwok, Tony Leung, Du Juan, Xu Guanwen, Chun Xia, Tan Yaowen, etc. It can be said that the lineup is strong, and the first cooperation between Aaron Kwok and Tony Leung is highly anticipated. And its comedy love movie “Please Don’t Believe Her” has also been officially announced to be released in theaters nationwide on September 9 this year. Layout the film projection market and open up the upstream and downstream of the film industry In 2006, Dadi Cinemas, a subsidiary of Dadi Culture Communication Group, was established. In 2008, Dadi Cinemas obtained the national cross-provincial cinema chain qualification, becoming the first mainstream cinema chain in the country to meet international industry standards for all-digital cinema projection and operation. Since then, Dadi Culture Communication Group has opened up the entire industry chain of the upstream and downstream of the film industry, realizing the supporting role of the downstream theater projection terminal for the upstream business, thereby enhancing its comprehensive competitiveness in the film industry. After more than ten years of development, Dadi Cinemas has developed into one of the largest, fastest-growing, most widely distributed and most professional cinema chain representatives in China. Data shows that as of the end of June 2022, the number of theaters under Dadi Cinema Line has reached 1,064, with 6,562 screens. The theaters are located in 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the country, and 334 prefecture-level cities (including regions, states, and leagues) cover the country. The rate is nearly 78%, and the number of theaters accounts for about 8.7% of the total number of theaters in the country, ranking first among theater chain companies in the country. In the first half of 2022, the box office of Dadi Cinema will be 1.492 billion yuan, ranking second in the national box office. In addition, Dadi Cinema Line also has a professional management team and service team, which can provide multi-dimensional services for franchised cinemas from the pre-opening to the late-opening stage and help franchised cinemas solve various business needs. Investing in self-built cinemas, Dadi Cinema Group has been ranked No. 2 among national film investment companies for many consecutive years In 2006, the first Dadi Cinema was completed in Foshan, marking the official start of Dadi Cinema Group, a subsidiary of Dadi Culture Communication Group, and opening the layout of the national cinema map. From the very beginning of its establishment, Dadi Cinema has established the brand’s original intention of “everyone can see a movie and everyone can see a good movie”, focusing on second-, third- and fourth-tier cities, building the first round of modern multiplex theaters, and quickly operating and managing through standardized chains. Realize the national layout. In 2015, Dadi Cinema Group launched a high-end cinema chain brand “Freeman Cinemas” for the film group who pursued freedom and fashionable life, and cooperated with the Hong Kong Film Directors Association, aiming at first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen to jointly create “Freedom Cinemas”. Hong Kong Film Directors Guild – Freeman Studios”, the first cooperation project landed in Beijing in 2018. In addition to self-construction, Dadi Cinema Group also accelerated market expansion through acquisitions. In 2017, it fully acquired all the cinemas of Orange Sky Golden Harvest in mainland China. The advantageous layout of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Cinemas in first- and second-tier cities and the prospective layout of Dadi Cinemas in second-, third- and fourth-tier cities have formed strategic complements, making Dadi Cinema Group a nationwide leader. One of the most widely deployed projection projectors. In the same year, it acquired Zhongrui International Cinemas, the largest cinema chain brand with the largest number of local outlets in Fujian Province. In 2020, its cinema brand will add a new member-Yueyinghui Cinema. The acquisition not only improves the strategic layout of Dadi Cinema Group in the country, but also helps to leverage the advantages of scale through resource integration and improve operating efficiency. As of the end of June 2022, Dadi Cinema Group’s cinemas have spread across 146 cities in 29 provinces, municipalities directly under the Central Government and autonomous regions across the country. According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, in the first half of 2022, the box office of Dadi Cinema Group will reach 707 million yuan, accounting for 4.1% of the national market share, and the number of moviegoers will reach 16.1 million, ranking second among the national cinema investment management companies. In 2021, Dadi Cinema Group will enter the Southeast Asian market. On November 1, two Dadi Cinemas in Malaysia were officially opened. Among them, Dadi Cinema (Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Plaza) is located in the center of Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, covering an area of ​​5,160 square meters. A diversified leisure and entertainment space with film culture as the core, the 5th Malaysia International Film Festival series of events will be held in the theater from July 10th to 15th. It is understood that the first batch of four cinemas will be launched in the Malaysian market. In addition to the two that have already opened, there are also two cinemas in preparation that will meet the audience as soon as possible. Join the children’s IP track and take root in the children’s animation industry In 2017, Dadi Culture Communication Group joined the new children’s IP track, and its subsidiary Surprise and Rui, rooted in the children’s animation industry, was established to carry out production, investment, distribution, operation, authorization and other related businesses for children’s content, and to incubate and incubate global IP. operation. At present, Surprise and Rui have 89 excellent animation works that are self-made, procured and jointly developed, with a total duration of more than 20,000 minutes, including excellent works such as “Mini Secret Service” and “Wonderful Cute”. “Mini Secret Service” is a super IP hatched by Surprise and Rui. It continues to pay attention to the changes in the preferences of target groups in the creation of series content. During this year’s May Day, “Mini Secret Service Adventurer Battle”, which was broadcast exclusively by Youku Children, was launched for 3 days. Youku’s popularity quickly exceeded 8,000, and it occupied the first place on Youku’s children’s solo list and children’s popularity list. The new season of “Mini Secret Service: The Power of the Beastmaster” was launched on August 1, and won the championship for many consecutive days. In terms of toy development, “Mini Secret Service” also pays more attention to quality and the synchronization of online launch. At present, authorized cooperation projects in China cover toys, books, food, household items, shoes and clothing, daily chemical products, clothing, programming, and mobile games. , stage plays, theme exhibitions and entertainment equipment, etc., the number of authorized product SKUs exceeds 1,000, and the overall market sales exceed 600 million yuan. The new IP “Wonderful Moeke” is a fantasy animation for girls aged 4-9. The first season will be launched in the summer of 2021. Once launched, it won the title of the best new film in the summer list, and the number of on-demand videos in the first month of its launch exceeded 500 million. , Dominate the list on Youku and Mango on multiple platforms; the second season will increase the popularity after the winter vacation in 2022, and the popularity of Youku Children will break through 8000 in 3 days, and the entire platform will be ranked first in the girls list, becoming the IP of the girl group Nova. Integrate communication resources to drive cinema scene marketing with creativity Relying on the channel resources of more than 1,000 cinemas under Dadi Culture Communication Group, Times Advertising has been deeply engaged in cinema scene advertisements. With Dadi Cinema Group’s multi-brand cinemas covering multiple prefecture-level cities as the core, it integrates the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain and industry communication resources. Creativity drives cinema scene marketing, builds a multi-scene consumer data marketing platform with large-scale big screen advertising resources + diversified positional resources, and provides customers with full-link marketing solutions that affect mainstream domestic consumers. After years of operation, Times Advertising has a broad customer base and partners in the automotive, cosmetics, electric vehicles, fast-moving consumer goods, digital and other industries. After more than 20 years of deep cultivation, Dadi Culture Communication Group adheres to the core values ​​of “customer first, active cooperation, integrity and integrity, entrepreneurial spirit, learning and growth”, and continues to build on the basis of film culture, with “film +”, “member +”, “Marketing +” is the three core driving forces to create a complete and leading film and television cultural ecosystem. According to the latest data from the State Film Administration, as of 16:38 on August 13, the 2022 summer box office will reach 7.382 billion yuan, surpassing the 2021 summer box office total, and the film market is recovering well. Recently, the State Film Administration has launched a series of measures to promote film consumption, including launching the 2022 film consumption season for the benefit of the people, and cooperating with a number of film ticketing platforms to issue a total of 100 million yuan of film viewing consumption coupons, in order to further stimulate the potential of film consumption and promote film production. Faster and better development of the market provides an important guarantee. The 22-year-old Dadi Culture Communication Group has witnessed the golden decade of rapid development of the Chinese film industry, and will continue to contribute to the high-quality development of the Chinese film industry in the future!

