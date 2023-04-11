Home Entertainment The 26-year-old South Korean actress was found dead at home and starred in “Zombie Detective” – yqqlm
Entertainment

by admin
2023-04-11

On April 11, according to Korean media reports, actor Zheng Caisol (also translated as Zheng Cailu) was found dead at home at the age of 26. Her family and agency did not disclose the cause of Zheng Caisu’s death.

According to reports, Jung Chae Sol is filming the new drama “Impossible Wedding”. After learning of the news of Jung Chae-sul’s death, the production team of the TV drama was greatly shocked, and has urgently canceled the filming on the 12th.

It is reported that Zheng Caisol was born in 1996, debuted as a model, and later starred in “Zombie Detective” and other film and television works. Zheng Cailu also shared the behind-the-scenes video of the commercial on his personal social media on the 9th. He also wrote “laugh” and other words in the article. There was no sign of world-weariness, but he died suddenly at home unexpectedly.

