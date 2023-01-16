[The Epoch Times, January 16, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the afternoon of the 15th (US Eastern Time), the 28th Critics Choice Film Awards (the Critics Choice Association) was held at Fairmont Century in Los Angeles. An awards ceremony was held at the Plaza Hotel, and the Korean drama “Pachinko” won the “Best Foreign Language Series Award”, while the Korean drama “The Very Lawyer Yu Yingxuan” that was shortlisted together failed to win the award.

“Pachinko” is adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name written by Korean-American writer Min-jung Lee. It is performed by actors from South Korea, Japan, and the United States, including Yoon Yeo-jung, Lee Min-ho, Jimmy Simpson, and Souji Arai.

The film mainly tells the immigration history of a Korean family through four years. The background of the story is from North Korea in the early 20th century, Osaka before and after World War II, to Tokyo and Yokohama, and describes the indomitable struggle of immigrants in different places. The play was adapted into an eight-episode short TV series by Apple TV+, and the second season was officially announced on April 29, 2022.

At the same time as “Pachinko”, competing for the “Best Foreign Language Series Award”, there are also the Korean drama “The Lawyer Yu Yingxuan”, the Danish “Borgen”, the German “1899”, the Spanish “Garcia!”, the Italian “I My Brilliant Friend”, Israel’s “Tehran”, Denmark’s “Hospital”, Germany’s “Kleo” and other works.

In addition, the movie “Mother’s Multiverse” starring Michelle Yeoh was nominated for 14 awards, and won the Best Picture Award, Best Director Award, Best Supporting Actor Award, Best Editing Award, and Best Screenplay Award that day With a total of five awards, it is the biggest winner of the 28th Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

