The 28th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards shortlist announced “The World”, “Hurricane” and other competitions for the best Chinese TV series|Chinese TV Series|Magnolia Awards|Human World_Sina News

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, May 26th (Wei Yanxing) On May 26th, the shortlist for the 28th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Award was announced. In the shortlist of the Chinese TV drama unit, “Meritorious Service”, “Hurricane”, “The World” and “Three-Body Problem” were shortlisted for “Best Chinese TV Drama”. Guo Jingfei, Hu Ge, Lei Jiayin, Zhang Yi, and Zhu Yilong were nominated for Best Actor. Sun Li, Tan Zhuo, Wu Yue, Yin Tao and Zhao Liying were shortlisted for Best Actress. The major awards will be announced at the “Magnolia Bloom” awards ceremony on the evening of June 23.

According to reports, the 28th Shanghai TV Festival collected nearly 1,900 TV works from 49 countries and regions on five continents. Among the 981 registered works this year, there are 167 Chinese TV dramas, 158 overseas TV dramas, 175 cartoons, 342 documentaries, and 139 variety shows. In addition to the fact that Chinese and foreign judges will gather in Shanghai for the selection of the Magnolia Awards, a number of activities at this year’s Shanghai TV Festival will also be dedicated to building an industry window with better services and promoting higher-quality international cooperation.

Attachment: List of finalists for the 28th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Award

