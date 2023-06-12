18
- The 29-year-old Korean actress fell down the stairs and died of brain death. Her mother expressed her willingness to donate her daughter’s organs Sina
- Korean actor Park Soo-ryeon fell down the stairs and died, Kim Do-hyun and others sent a message of condolences – yqqlm Minnan Net
- 29-year-old actress fell down in the stairwell and brain-dead family members donated organs to continue warmth- Entertainment- Foreign Entertainment- Japan and South Korea| Sin Chew Daily
- Korean actor Park Soo-ryeon died suddenly at the age of 29 due to an accident | Park Soo-ryeon | Musical | Drama actor Sina
- 29-year-old Park Soo-lian fell down in the stairwell and died, donated her organs and left her love in the world|Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The trailer for the second season of the Netflix series "Emily in Paris" will be released in December_TOM News