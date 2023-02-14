The 2D adventure visual novel “Cthulhu Mythos ADV Crazy Croon” officially supports Simplified Chinese and English from now on

Gotcha Gotcha Games, the developer of the RPG Maker series, has released the localized updates of the English and Chinese versions of its own game “Cthulhu Mythos ADV Lunatic Whispers” and “Cthulhu Mythos ADV Lunatic Whispers”, which are currently available for direct update on Steam. This game originally went on sale in October 2022 and was well received by Japanese independent game players and Cthulhu-themed fans. It once climbed to the first place in the classification ranking of DLsite in Japan. Gotcha Gotcha Games hopes that through this English-Chinese localization, more players around the world can enjoy the charm of this work.

Cthulhu Mythos ADV Lunatic Whispers is now on Steam for the RPG Maker Game Festival 2023 event. Buyers during the event can enjoy a special discount of 10%!

■Story Outline

When the protagonist (player) wakes up, he finds himself in an unknown abandoned hospital. You must face all kinds of alien monsters with your companions, solve puzzles and escape from here!

The two partners who walk with the player each have their own special abilities and are trustworthy on certain occasions.

■Dice rolling system like TRPG

When a divergence option is presented, a portion of the divergence will force the result of the employment roll to determine success.

The success rate of rolling dice is closely related to the character’s ability value.

What kind of character the player wants to make himself into, he can think carefully at the beginning!

■Corrupted by crazy power…

On a failed roll, the protagonist may be corrupted by insane forces, leading to unusual behavior. ． ．

■How to change the language

Players can change the language from the Language item after opening the settings from the gear icon on the main title screen.

■A language update for the mobile version and DLsite version is also being prepared!

The mobile version and DLsite version will also receive this localization update.

Players are also requested to wait patiently for follow-up reports.

■Statutes about live streaming

Regardless of individual or legal entity, you can live broadcast this game or contribute related animations.

There is no problem with monetization either.

For details about the protocol, please refer to here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1965920/view/3641756755873105506

