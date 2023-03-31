Hualong.com-New Chongqing client news (Reporter Yue Zhiyi and special correspondent Cheng Yaqi) According to the Organizing Committee of China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week, the second China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week “Your Style Salute Behind the Scenes” video The solicitation activity has been launched recently, and the deadline for registration is April 10.

The grand opening ceremony of the first China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week.Photo provided by the Propaganda Department of the Jiangjin District Committee Hualong.com

All film and television practitioners can publish behind-the-scenes videos or photos and video collections of personal studio work through platforms such as video accounts and station B, and participate in the video account activity “Your demeanor pays tribute to the behind-the-scenes”. Paying tribute to behind the scenes #带带话题# The 2nd China Baisha Film and Television Industry Film Week, and at the same time [email protected]电影工业网官方号.

After successful participation, you can forward and invite friends to like the video you posted. The top 10 behind-the-scenes heroes with the total number of likes on the two platforms of video account and station B, as well as the video creators directly selected by the official, will have the opportunity to visit the second China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week in person, including limited number of films 1 weekly VIP admission ticket, 2 round-trip air tickets, 3-night stay in a five-star hotel, 1 set of exclusive high-end series of souvenirs for Movie Week, full meals and VIP reception (airport pick-up, city transportation).

It is reported that the 2nd China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week will be held in Jiangjin, Chongqing from May 8th to 10th. The famous film performance artist Tian Hua is invited as the image ambassador, and the famous actor, director, screenwriter, and producer Xu Zheng is the honorary ambassador. With the theme of “paying tribute to the heroes behind the scenes and inheriting film and television skills”, it aims to promote the spirit of craftsmanship, respect professional skills, and encourage outstanding talents. Middle-level and grass-roots film production workers will strengthen the basic strength of the film industry.