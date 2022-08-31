On August 28, the winners of the Golden Xuan Awards of the 2nd Macao Laiwu International TV Festival were released in Macao. Due to the epidemic, the award-winning guests were unable to visit Macau in person. This year’s Jinxuan Awards will be recorded on the cloud and released in Macau. In the Chinese TV drama unit, “Meritorious Service” won 7 awards including China‘s Best Drama Series and Best Director, becoming the biggest winner. Wang Lei won China‘s Best Actor for “Meritorious Service”, and Tan Zhuo won China‘s Best Actress for “Rival”. In the global TV drama unit, last year’s popular Korean web drama “Squid Game” won the best drama in the world. Kate Winslet won the world‘s best actress for “Nightmare on the East Side” and Michael Keaton won the world‘s best actor for “The Addiction Dose.”

“Meritorious” won 7 awards and Wang Lei won the China TV Emperor

In the selection of the Chinese TV drama unit, “Meritorious”, which received 12 nominations, became the biggest winner, and finally won 7 awards including best drama, best director, best actor, and top ten screenwriters. The chief director Zheng Xiaolong said when he took the stage to accept the award: “I am very happy to receive the award. On behalf of the eight directors, eight screenwriters and eight main actors of “Mengxun”, I would like to thank the organizing committee for the award. The task given is a work that the National Merit Office pays special attention to, everyone worked very hard, and the work has been well received by the society, which is very rare, and everyone has paid a lot for this drama.”

With his outstanding performance as Li Yannian in the opening unit “Nengwen Nengwu Li Yannian” of “Meritorious Service”, Wang Lei finally defeated Huang Xuan, Guo Jingfei, Wang Jinsong, Lei Jiayin and other strong opponents and won the China Best Actor Award. When Wang Lei took the stage to accept the award, he said: “I’m very excited because this character can stand here to receive honor and recognition! My grandfather also participated in the Korean War, and I have heard many stories from my grandparents about the Korean War since I was a child. For my trust, I also thank Director Mao Weining and his team for their help to me. I have worked with Director Mao on ten dramas, and they are very tacit. “All the creators of this crew.”

Tan Zhuo wins China‘s rearview

Tan Zhuo successfully performed a unique Taiwanese female spy Ding Meixi in “Rival”, which left a deep impression on the audience, and finally won the favor of the judges of this year’s Jinxuan Award and had the last laugh. Tan Zhuo has been engaged in film and television performance for more than ten years and has been nominated for various film and television awards many times, but unfortunately, she rarely wins. After winning the 4th Chinese Youth Video Forum Emerging Actress Award, it is another important award, which is gratifying. After winning the award, Tan Zhuo said happily: “Thanks to the organizing committee for giving me this honor, and I am very grateful to meet a play like “Rival”. I especially hope that I will have the opportunity to meet more good works in the future.”

Wang Xiaoping won the top ten screenwriters in China

In the creation of film and television works, the script is the foundation of a play, especially for TV dramas. One of the sponsors of this year’s Jinxuan Awards is the Ao Laiwu TV Drama Screenwriters Association, and the jury attaches great importance to the screenwriter’s award-winning work. 2021 is a great year for the creation of Chinese TV dramas, and there are countless masterpieces of various themes and types. As a screenwriter who has created “the foundation of a play”, if only one best screenwriter is selected, there will inevitably be regrets. Therefore, the jury specially set up the “Top Ten Chinese Screenwriters” award. After careful selection by the jury, ten screenwriters including Wang Xiaoping, Long Pingping, Wang Sanmao, Song Fangjin, Wang Xiaogun, Chen Li, Zhao Ningyu, Huang Jiandong, Zhou Wei and Zhou Yifei finally won the China Top Ten Screenwriter Awards.

Li Mingqi receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The 86-year-old veteran actor Li Mingqi won the Golden Xuan Award for Lifetime Achievement. She played Mammy Rong in the TV series “Han Zhu Gege” and is known as one of the most classic Chinese film and television roles. The lifetime achievement award this time is a high affirmation of her acting career. When Li Mingqi took the stage to accept the award, he said excitedly: “Thank you to the head of our railway art troupe! Actors must experience life, create roles, and experience each play from scratch. This is taught by our head, and I will remember it for a lifetime. This award is attributed to the Railway Art Troupe. I am still an employee of the Railway Art Troupe. Tell everyone, I am not old, I am still young!”

‘Squid Game’ wins best show in the world

As an international film and television award, the 2nd Ao Laiwu International TV Festival Jinxuan Award has set up a global TV drama unit for the first time, with three awards: the world‘s best drama, the world‘s best actor and the world‘s best actress.

After fierce competition, last year’s global hit online drama “Squid Game” produced by South Korea and produced by Netflix beat strong competitors such as “Wanda Vision” and “Addiction Dose” to win the world‘s best drama award.

Winslet Global Rearview

Kate Winslet’s plastic surgery-like performance in “Nightmare on the East Side” created the role almost perfectly, making it impossible to see the shadow of Rose, the heroine in “Titanic”, and finally won this year’s gold medal. The Xuan Award for the Best Actress in the World is really expected. The 71-year-old veteran actor Michael Keaton won the world‘s best actor for “The Dose of Addiction”, which is why he won the 79th Golden Globe Award, the 28th Screen Actors Guild Award and the 27th Screen Actors Guild Award for the play. After the Critics’ Choice Award, it was the first time to win the International TV Festival Award hosted by a Chinese film and television organization.

The 2nd Macao Laiwu International TV Festival Jinxuan Award is hosted by the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Writers Association, the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Directors Association and the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Actors Association. The famous actor Zhang Guangbei serves as the chairman of the jury, and the judges are Wang Haige, Gong Hanlin, Gao Mantang, Sarina, Hou Yong, Tian Hairong, Hou Tianlai, Fan Ming, Chen Wei, Sun Qian, Yao Xiaofeng, Lu Tao, Li Xiao, Hu Kun, Tan Jing, Wu Manfang, Dai Ying, Hu Jianli, Han Haoyue, Tan Fei, Liu Fan, Liu Zhenying, etc. in charge. Set up two units of Chinese TV dramas and global TV dramas, respectively, to select the first round of TV dramas and web dramas that will be publicly broadcasted in the first round of satellite TV stations and mainstream video websites in mainland China and other countries and regions around the world from January 1 to December 31, 2021 .

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Yang Wenjie

