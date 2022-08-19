The 2nd Sohu Green Curtain Project opens

On August 18th, the 2nd Sohu Qingmu Project (hereinafter referred to as the “Qingmu Project”) was officially launched in Beijing, marking the stage where a creative storm belonging to young people will soon usher in a splendid stage. At the launching ceremony, the Organizing Committee of the Green Screen Project released the new theme “Universal Shadow Power”, announced the entry and competition system rules, and discussed more possibilities for video creation with industry representatives.

The Green Screen Project is a support program for young video creators jointly initiated by Sohu and the top domestic leaders. The first session was successfully held in 2021. It is committed to building an open and inclusive display and communication platform for young video creators. With the help of Sohu Strong power in media influence, content quality, resource matrix, etc., provides in-depth and diverse support to young creators.

Wanma Caidan, a famous director, screenwriter and writer, Yao Guoqiang, professor and doctoral supervisor of Beijing Film Academy, vice president of China Film and Television Society, Li Yang, vice president of Peking University School of Arts, film producer, visiting professor of Beijing Film Academy Wang Yu, film editor and sound engineer Meng Peiqing, film director, Chen Zhuo, associate professor of the School of Design, Central Academy of Fine Arts, producer Cheng Rui, and a number of film media people attended the launching ceremony.

The new theme “Universal Shadow Power” sees the power of young people’s images

The 2nd Sohu Green Screen Project, with the theme of “The Power of All Shadows”, aims to see young creators unleash their creativity and imagination, show bolder and braver creative attempts, and record more possibilities for video creation , in the creation, see the vigorous vitality of short film creation.

Just like this attitude short film “The Power of All Shadows” created by Jin Hansheng, an outstanding young director of the first Youth Screen Project, in a few minutes, it expresses the difficulties commonly faced by young video creators, the realistic issues of bread and dreams, and at the same time. Send out a warm force. The original intention of the Green Screen Project is to focus on the creation of short video content and the cultivation of young video creators, providing a free and imaginative stage to push young video creators to the front.

As one of the earliest Internet media and video platforms, Sohu continues to create video content. Under the guidance of the “long + short” video dual-engine strategy, it will have closer links with more video creators. Yan Cheng, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sohu.com and General Manager of Sohu Automotive Division, said: “The Green Screen Project is a major IP in our video content layout, focusing on the creation of short video content and the training of young video creators. I hope they will pass the Video creation breaks through the shackles of reality, through creation to show personal expression, record their thinking about the current life, and hope to see the power of young people’s video, creation, and imagination.”

Three major upgrades to fully support young video creators

The Green Screen Project, as a new force in the field of video creation, received more than 600 short films for the first time, showing young people’s exploration and creation of short film creation, new genres, and new expressions. The 2nd Green Screen Project will continue to ride on the wind and will be upgraded from three dimensions: lineup upgrade, competition system upgrade, and gameplay upgrade, to further improve the level of the competition and fully support young video creators.

This year’s Green Screen plans to set up two competition units – the genre short film unit and the ultra short film unit. The genre short film unit includes four major types of films, namely feature films, documentaries, cartoons, and public service & commercial films. The super short film unit is a new unit this year. Short films within 5 minutes can be submitted. In terms of awards, there are 6 seats for competition unit awards, 4 seats for professional individual awards, and 1 seat for off-site Audience Choice Award, a total of 11 awards.

Walk with young creators

Where there is light, there is shadow. We are willing to form a luminous body with different lumens with all supporters to illuminate every youth born for “shadow”. The 2nd Green Screen Project was jointly initiated by Sohu, together with the School of Journalism and Communication of Tsinghua University, School of Arts of Peking University, Communication University of China, Minzu University of China, Shanghai Vancouver Film Academy and more than ten top domestic universities. Heguanying, Taomeng Films, Wuyuan Culture, and Transpiration Films, five well-known film industry organizations, all gather firewood, so that young people’s film dreams can be filled with wings and fly to a wider world.

Yin Hong, a professor at Tsinghua University and chairman of the jury of the Green Screen Project Competition, shared his expectations for young video creators through a video: “Videos have become more and more young people’s favorite expressions. From the perspective of the judges, I hope that everyone will have some new creative phenomena to surprise us. First, we must have new discoveries, and new discoveries can bring real excitement; second, we must have new ideas, and use our discoveries to better The artistic form is expressed. Third, you must have a professional attitude, whether you are a student majoring in film and television, a professional attitude can ensure that you strive for excellence and present relatively perfect works.”

Director Wanma Caidan, the artistic director of the Green Screen Project, shared his experience from entering the Beijing Film Academy in 2002 to the 20-year creation of “Snow Leopard”, saying that becoming a video creator is an accident and a necessity. In the early days, he loved to read folk tales, comic strips, villains, literary works, radio dramas, etc. Invisibly, he trained for later creations, and cultivated the ability to narrate through words, images and sounds. After professional study at Beijing Film Academy, watching classic films extensively also laid the foundation for later practice in screenwriting, directing, photography, and recording. The creation of short films is particularly important for young people with film dreams. It not only provides opportunities for practice, but also increases the confidence of creators, and can also give confidence to investment partners. I hope to see young creators create their own images through the Green Screen Project.

On Image Creation and Imagination

Since the birth of the film in 1895, the vast space and time of the film has carried infinite imagination. The extension of imagination fills the blanks outside the picture in the video works, and grows the space outside the lens language in the fictional video story.

During the event, a seminar with the theme of “Universal Shadow Power, Image Creation and Imagination” aroused heated discussions on the spot. Film producer Wang Yu, film editor Meng Peiying, young director representative Ren Jie of the first Green Screen Project, film critic Jun Wei, and co-founder Zhang Xinwei of “Concave Mirror DOC”, from different dimensions, shared their views on image creation and Imaginative understanding, and ideas for short film creation. Returning to video creation itself, it discusses the trend of young video creators under the new video language environment.

It is reported that the official website of Qingmu Project has been newly launched. From August 19, 2022, creators can submit entries through the official website and cooperative film agencies, and the registration deadline is October 15, 2022. In addition, you can also see outstanding works in the “Qingmu Project” circle of the Sohu Video APP, and interact with the creators online.

