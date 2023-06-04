Home » The 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing Contest ended successfully, and the final results were announced- midifan: We focus on computer music
Entertainment

The 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing Contest ended successfully, and the final results were announced- midifan: We focus on computer music

by admin
The 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing Contest ended successfully, and the final results were announced- midifan: We focus on computer music

This year’s Nx Headphone Mixing Contest is over, let’s spread flowers! Headphone mixing, Nx you deserve!

The 2nd Nx Headphone Mixing Contest is sponsored by the Music and Sound Professional Committee of the China University Film and Television Society, and strongly supported by the Sound Professional Committee of the China Film and Television Technology Society. The “Sound Making Planet” media platform and Waves Greater China authorized distributor Guangzhou Longwei Organized by Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. and exclusively named by Waves Audio Ltd.

After more than two months of preliminary rounds, semi-finals and finals, the TOP3 contestants of this competition are finally selected! During the live broadcast on the evening of June 1, 2023, the results of the finals were finally announced!

CongratulationsChen YiweiZhang ZeliangZeng Guosen
Happy to mention the top three in this competition!
Li Enchao, Mo JiThe two contestants passed through all the way, and they also performed wonderfully!

In the last live broadcast of the official schedule of this year’s competition, the co-founder of the sound-making planet, Mr. Cuiyu, and Mr. Ji Xiaoji, who is very experienced in hip-hop mixing, listened to and commented on the five final works. The understanding of style mixing fully deepens N levels. A lesson not to be missed!

Appreciation of final works

track fromBarrows & Sun《Wet》

Click to learn more about Waves Nx technology

The number of registered participants, the number of submitted works, the setting of the competition schedule, and the diversified selection of track styles have all been surprisingly improved, and it has received strong support from many cooperative units at home and abroad, setting a new standard in similar domestic competitions. benchmark!

See also  confirmed date and time and what happens if there is a tie

as a special benefitthis year’s rematch track “The Call” will be shared publicly for a limited time, so that the majority of mixing lovers can experience the international track material, learn and communicate!

2023 competition information archive

Unlimited musical creativity,Plugin Ultimate Experience
www.waves.com

You may also like

Second edition of the ArPa fair brings together...

Snow Man Meguro Ren will star in July...

Beautiful, confident and stylish – four trends for...

Yu Xiaoguang denies cheating on the divorced actress...

50th anniversary of the reconsecration of our church...

Formalist – We Inherit a World at the...

CONCRETE COLD – Erste Single „Eyes Of Medusa“...

Expressing meaning with form and connecting branches——Modern Chinese...

Fondation des Treilles: Prize for musical composition –...

Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold – HeavyPop.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy