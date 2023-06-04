The 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing Contest ended successfully, and the final results were announced- midifan: We focus on computer music

This year’s Nx Headphone Mixing Contest is over, let’s spread flowers! Headphone mixing, Nx you deserve!

The 2nd Nx Headphone Mixing Contest is sponsored by the Music and Sound Professional Committee of the China University Film and Television Society, and strongly supported by the Sound Professional Committee of the China Film and Television Technology Society. The “Sound Making Planet” media platform and Waves Greater China authorized distributor Guangzhou Longwei Organized by Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. and exclusively named by Waves Audio Ltd.

After more than two months of preliminary rounds, semi-finals and finals, the TOP3 contestants of this competition are finally selected! During the live broadcast on the evening of June 1, 2023, the results of the finals were finally announced!

CongratulationsChen Yiwei、Zhang Zeliang、Zeng Guosen

Happy to mention the top three in this competition!

Li Enchao, Mo JiThe two contestants passed through all the way, and they also performed wonderfully!

In the last live broadcast of the official schedule of this year’s competition, the co-founder of the sound-making planet, Mr. Cuiyu, and Mr. Ji Xiaoji, who is very experienced in hip-hop mixing, listened to and commented on the five final works. The understanding of style mixing fully deepens N levels. A lesson not to be missed!

Appreciation of final works

track from Barrows & Sun 《Wet》

The number of registered participants, the number of submitted works, the setting of the competition schedule, and the diversified selection of track styles have all been surprisingly improved, and it has received strong support from many cooperative units at home and abroad, setting a new standard in similar domestic competitions. benchmark!

as a special benefitthis year’s rematch track “The Call” will be shared publicly for a limited time, so that the majority of mixing lovers can experience the international track material, learn and communicate!

2023 competition information archive





