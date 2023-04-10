The popular online game “League of Legends” previously announced that it will launch a new game mode – 2v2v2v2, four two-person teams, each chooses a hero, and then confronts other teams two by two, going through several rounds of competition.

According to the latest news from “League of Legends” executive producer Riot Brightmoon, the mode will be launched in mid-2023. In addition, this year the game official will have more direct communication with players of the national server, and more designers will be invited to share and discuss the game.

IT Home attaches a brief introduction, the goals of the 2v2v2v2 model are:

Let players quickly enter the hero battle.

Let the personalization of heroes break through the traditional restrictions of “League of Legends”.

Minimize respawn time and stuck time as much as possible.

During the game, the hero will gradually increase in strength, gaining equipment, levels and a special ability called hero enhancement between rounds. After a certain number of rounds of failure, the team is eliminated, allowing players to start queuing again immediately. This mode is inspired by the two-player combat mode of "Game of Thrones".