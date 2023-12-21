the 30 measures announced by the president

President Javier Milei announced this Wednesday on national television the main points of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that will be published in the Official Gazette and that establishes the Government’s economic program.

The national chain of Javier Milei

“The Stabilization Plan was to end the fiscal deficit. The economic deregulation that the President announces today is to get the State off the hands of the people,” Milei said.

And then he listed what is called “the inheritance received” from the Government of Alberto Fernández.

● Consolidated deficit of 15% of GDP. 5% is a treasury deficit and 10% is a Central Bank deficit.

● Highest tax pressure in the world.

● Lack of reserves in the Central Bank.

● Destroyed credit confidence.

● Unbridled monetary emission.

● Annual inflationary crisis of 15,000%.

● “Serial defaults”. We remove 13 zeros from the coin and destroy five monetary signs.

● 2 hyperinflationary crises without wars.

● 50% of the population is below the poverty line.

● 10% of the population is homeless.

● 5 million Argentines who cannot afford to eat. A few days ago we announced the Stabilization Plan

● To end the fiscal deficit, the origin of the problem and the primary source of

inflation

Javier Milei on national television: point by point, the main announcements

1. Repeal of the Rental Law: so that the real estate market functions again without problems and that renting is not an odyssey.2. Repeal of the Supply Law so that the State never again attacks the property rights of individuals.3. Repeal of the Gondola Law so that the State stops interfering in the decisions of Argentine merchants.4. Repeal of the National Purchase Law that only benefits certain power players.5. Repeal of the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economy to avoid the persecution of companies.6. Repeal of the Industrial Promotion Law.7. Repeal of the Trade Promotion Law.8. Repeal of the regulations that prevent the privatization of public companies.9. Repeal of the State companies regime.10. Transformation of all State companies into public limited companies for subsequent privatization.11. Modernization of the labor regime to facilitate the process of generating genuine employment.12. Reform of the Customs Code to facilitate international trade.13. Repeal of the Land Law to promote investments.14. Modification of the Fire Management Law.15. Repeal of the obligations that sugar mills have regarding sugar production.16. Liberation of the legal regime applicable to the wine sector.17. Repeal of the national mining trade system and the Mining Information Bank.18. Authorization for the transfer of the total or partial share package of Aerolíneas Argentinas.19. Implementation of the open skies policy.20. Modification of the Civil and Commercial Code to reinforce the principle of contractual freedom between the parties.21. Modification of the Civil and Commercial Code to guarantee that obligations contracted in foreign currency must be paid in the agreed currency.22. Modification to the regulatory framework of prepaid medicine and social works.23. Elimination of price restrictions on the prepaid industry.24. Incorporation of prepaid medicine companies into the social work regime.25. Establishment of electronic prescription to streamline service and minimize costs.26. Modifications to the regime of pharmaceutical companies to promote competition and reduce costs.27. Modification of the Companies Law so that football clubs can become public limited companies if they so wish.28. Deregulation of satellite internet services.29. Deregulation of the tourism sector by eliminating the monopoly of tourism agencies.30. Incorporation of digital tools for automotive registration procedures.

Additionally: In the coming days, extraordinary sessions will be called and a package of laws will be sent to accompany these reforms and advance the process of change.

The Decree of Necessity and Urgency announced by Javier Milei on national television

Officials present on Javier Milei’s national channel

● Javier Milei, President of the Nation.

● Luis Caputo, Minister of Economy

● Luis Petri, Minister of Defense.

● Sandra Pettovello, Minister of Human Capital.

● Guillermo Ferraro, Minister of Infrastructure.

● Federico Sturzeneger, Advisor to the Presidency of the Nation.

● Eduardo Chirillo, Secretary of Energy.

● Javier Herrera Bravo, Legal and Technical Secretary.

● Nicolas Posse, Chief of Staff.

● Mariano Cúneo Libarona, Minister of Justice.

● Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security.

● Mario Russo, Minister of Health.

Share this: Facebook

X

