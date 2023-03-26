Original Title: The 33rd China Science Fiction Galaxy Awards Announced in Ya’an

On March 25, the 33rd China Science Fiction Galaxy Award Ceremony was held in Yingjing County, Ya’an City, and several science fiction literature awards were announced.

This year’s Best Novel Award is vacant, and the best novella award is awarded to Lu Ban’s “Upstart” and Dongfang Xiaocan’s “Doomsday Monologue”, and the best short story award is awarded to Wang Nuonuo’s “Turing Food Stall” , Xia Jia’s “Lingyin Temple Monk”, Jia Yu’s “Dragon Gate Array”, A Que’s “2039: Brain-Computer Era” and Xie Yunning’s “The Man Who Blows Bubbles All His Life”, Ren Qing was selected as the best of the year newcomer.

The award-winning authors of this year’s China Science Fiction Galaxy Awards are showing a younger trend. In addition to “old acquaintances” such as Xia Jia, Xie Yunning, and A Que, there are also rising science fiction stars such as Yang Wanqing, Wang Nuonuo, Lu Ban, Tianrui Shuofu, and authors such as Dongfang Xiaocan, Jia Yu, and Ji Dalu. , He Xin and Cao Xiaodan won awards for the first time.

The next China Science Fiction Galaxy Awards will begin, and the jury will have the post of “Chairman”. The first jury chairman of China Science Fiction Galaxy Award is Chairman of Sichuan Writers Association, former president and editor-in-chief of Science Fiction World Magazine, Alai, and famous science fiction writer, author of “Three-Body Problem” and “Wandering Earth”, and “Hugo Award” of World Science Fiction Awards ” and Liu Cixin, winner of the ten-time “Galaxy Award”.

The 33rd China Science Fiction Galaxy Awards newly set up the Most Adaptation Potential Award and the Best Sci-Fi Channel Award. The organizer expressed the hope that this would encourage the comprehensive development and high-quality development of domestic sci-fi IP, and promote the popularization of sci-fi culture.

The “White Paper on Chinese Science Fiction Internet Literature (2022)” was also released at the award ceremony, systematically explaining the current status and development direction of Internet science fiction literature, and unveiling the mystery of this potential field. (Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Wang Peizhe)

