



New Express News reporter Xu Shaona reported that on March 30, the 35th Glory Ceremony of the “Vowel Pronunciation, Music Chain Bay Area” Music Pioneer List was held in Guangzhou, announcing that the ceremony will be held in Guangzhou Haixinsha Asian Games Park in May this year. The event was sponsored by the Sound of Music of Guangdong Radio and Television Station.

“Music Pioneer List” is sponsored by 25 provincial music radio stations across the country. It is one of the oldest and most influential professional radio pop music charts in the Chinese pop music scene, covering the most important pop music markets in the Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. . Starting from the “Guangdong Top Ten Radio Songs “Jianpai” Grand Prix” in 1986, it became China‘s largest chart in 1992 – “Guangdong New Song Chart”, and now it covers the “Music Pioneer Chart” covering the Chinese music scene. For more than 30 years, the “Music Pioneer List” has made Guangdong the base camp of Chinese pop music. It has released batches of well-known and excellent works, helping many singers start from Guangdong to enter the mainland music market, and is deeply loved by music fans.

The press conference on that day was full of stars, Ye Shirong, Zhu Zhuai, Wang Wen, Wang Zijian, Ah Xi, Ouyang Yaoying, Liang Shanshan, Han Keke and many other guests came on stage to call for the grand ceremony.

This grand ceremony will be held in Haixinsha Asian Games Park in Guangzhou in May. At that time, the annual awards of the Chinese music scene will be awarded, crowning the most popular and powerful musicians and music works of the year.

According to reports, this grand ceremony will use technologies such as 5G, VR, XR, and digital twins to create a metaverse concert scene. The exclusive digital human vowel pioneer Xiaoyou will make an appearance at the grand ceremony.



