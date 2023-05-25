Home » The 35th anniversary tour of her debut, Lisa Ono will come to Hangzhou to sing this summer-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-26 07:04

During this time, there have been more star concerts. This summer, music fans have another reason to look forward to – Lisa Ono will sing in Hangzhou in the future.

Ono Lisa is like a clear stream, not so vigorous, but always makes people think about it. On those lazy afternoons, in the evening wind of summer nights, Lisa Ono’s singing always exists in your “some moment”. After Hangzhou Theater officially announced that there will be Lisa Ono’s concert this year, many fans are “knocking on the bowl” and urging: Hurry up to set the stage and issue tickets. Just past “520”, Hangzhou Theater officially opened tickets at 13:14. Xiao Wang from Hangzhou placed an order for 3 pieces with one click. “My mother and two aunts like Lisa Ono’s very much. After placing the order, they even posted on their Moments that it was a ‘520’ gift, which is very flattering.”

Come, come, are you ready to meet the “Queen Bossa Nova” in your memory this summer at the Hangzhou Theater? On August 27th, Lisa Ono will land in the Hangzhou Theater, and she will start her unknown concert in Hangzhou. This year’s concert is still quite memorable. As a singer, Lisa Ono has debuted for 35 years.

Another Rose-Like Life—Lisa Ono’s 35th Anniversary as a Singer 2023 China Tour Concert Hangzhou Station

Performance time: August 27th at 19:30

Channels for purchasing tickets: Both the official account of Hangzhou Theater and Damai.com can purchase tickets online

Source: City Express Author: Reporter Gao Huarong Editor: Zheng Haiyun

