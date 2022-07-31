China News Service, Wuhan, July 31 (Reporter Zhang Qin) The closing ceremony and award ceremony of the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films was held in Wuhan, Hubei Province on the evening of the 30th. Zhang Yi and Yuan Quan won the Best Actor and Actress Awards respectively. .

That night, 101 public judges from all over the country selected the winners of this Hundred Flowers Award at the award ceremony. Zhang Yi, who played the role of Zhang Xianchen in the movie “On the Cliff”, won the Best Actor in the Hundred Flowers Award for this role again after winning the Best Actor in the Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award last year.

Yuan Quan, who played Wen Ting in the movie “Chinese Doctor”, won the Best Actress Award. “Chinese Doctor” is a war-epidemic movie filmed in Wuhan. In this film, Yuan Quan vividly shows the state of medical staff who are moving forward bravely under the epidemic. This is also the third time Yuan Quan has won the Hundred Flowers Award.

This year’s Hundred Flowers Award for Best Screenplay was won by Yashen, Liu Xunzimo, Zhang Benyu, and Kodak in the creative collective of the film “Famous”. Wen Muye won the Best Director Award for his “Miracle: Stupid Child”. The films “Changjin Lake” and “Hello, Li Huanying” won the Best Film and Outstanding Film Awards respectively.

In addition, Hou Yong and Zhu Yuanyuan won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards for their wonderful performances in the films “Island Keeper” and “My Sister” respectively. Born in 2013, Chen Halin won the Best Newcomer Award for her role as Jing Tong in “Miracle: Stupid Child”, and she also became the youngest winner of the Hundred Flowers Award.

This year coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films. A number of commemorative events were held in Wuhan, including the “Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films 60th Anniversary Theme Exhibition”, which brought together many classic moments, and the “Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films”, which presented historical light and shadow. 60th Anniversary Excellent Film Retrospective”, etc.

The award ceremony held that night also showed a lot of Wuhan and Hubei elements. Singer Coco Li collaborated with Peking Opera actor Tan Zhengyan to perform “Dingjun Mountain” and “Knife Horse Dance”. As China‘s first film, the leading actor of “Dingjun Mountain” filmed in 1905 is Tan Xinpei, a famous Peking Opera artist and a native of Wuhan; Ren Xianqi, a native of Wuhan, brought the song “Spring Flowers Will Bloom”; singer Zhou Shen joined hands with Hubei Province to sing and dance The folk orchestra and symphony orchestra of the theater performed the classic Hubei song “The Waves of the Honghu Lake”. (Finish)