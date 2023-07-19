The 37th Global Music Huading Awards: Uniting Cultures Through Music in Macau

The 37th Global Music Huading Awards Release Ceremony will take place at the Wynn Palace in Macau from September 15th to 16th, 2023. This year’s Huading Awards is the first music awards ceremony following a brand upgrade in 2023. With the theme of “Music Consolidates the World,” the ceremony aims to highlight the multicultural characteristics of Macau’s Chinese and Western cultures and break down cultural barriers through the universal language of music.

The organizing committee has unveiled the main visual poster for the launch ceremony in Macau. The poster features a binaural tripod composed of light and shadow, as well as musical notes, representing the stylish image of the Huading Award after the brand upgrade.

The Huading Award, known as the world‘s first word-of-mouth honor award for audiences, has successfully held 36 ceremonies worldwide. Over the years, it has become one of the most influential entertainment awards in Asia and a bridge connecting Asian cultures to the world. With the 2023 brand upgrade and sustainable strategic development plan, the Huading Awards aims to be on par with the Oscars and Grammys in various indicators by 2027, becoming one of the most influential entertainment awards globally.

Looking back at past ceremonies, numerous Chinese and foreign artists have been honored on the stage of the Huading Award. From Andy Lau and Jackie Chan to Natalie Portman and Sylvester Stallone, the award has celebrated the achievements of nearly 500 artists, witnessing their growth and success. The Huading Award has been praised as an award chosen by the people, representing the perspectives of the Chinese audience on world entertainment programs and stars, thus playing a crucial role in promoting Chinese culture globally.

The 37th Huading Awards will feature 10 music awards, including the most popular singer of the year in the world/Asia/China, the most popular group/band of the year, the most popular emerging singer of the year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Fans eagerly await the announcement of the winners among these popular and veteran singers.

The Wynn Palace in Macau is the strategic cooperation unit for this grand ceremony. With Aolai Yipin’s collaboration, the 37th Huading Awards promises to provide guests with a perfect combination of wonderful entertainment experiences and elegant art, creating an extraordinary event for all attendees.

