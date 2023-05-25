The 4 beautiful destinations in Patagonia that take you to discover the snow

White begins to cover the entire Andes Mountains in Patagonia. In Neuquén, the providers prepare the ski slopes, their gastronomy and excursions. There, 4 wonderful destinations: San Martín de los Andes, Villa la Angostura, Caviahue and Villa Pehuenia Moquehue, will take you to discover the snow.

From June to September, these cities or towns, offer magical panoramic postcards, where mountains, forests with native flora and fauna, lakes with turquoise waters, impressive waterfalls and picturesque wooden buildings predominate.

And without a doubt, the great attraction of each one is the offer of its ski centers also prepared for snowboarding, sleigh rides, walks.

San Martín de los Andes and its Chapelco hill, Neuquén

When snow comes to this mountain city in Patagonia, there are must-see excursionssuch as a walk along the Lacar Lake waterfront, a journey through lenga forests, snowshoe walks and, of course, skiing at Cerro Chapelco.

Going out to explore the city center, buying the richest chocolates are part of the trip; and accommodation and gastronomy, are part of the enjoyment. You can try regional dishes with products Local dishes such as pâté, deer, lamb, trout, wild boar, cheeses, smoked foods and preserves.

Lago Hermoso, very close to San Martín de los Andes, Patagonia, dressed in his snow attire. Photos: Patricio Rodriguez.

The Costanera is the access point to the Lanín National Park; due to its location in direct contact with the city; It is the only tourist port from which boat trips depart.

From the waterfront, you can go to the Arrayanes viewpoint, which has one of the most beautiful views of the city, regardless of the time of year. It is always recommended that before the conditions of the road are consulted in the Secretary of Tourism of the citylocated on Avenida San Martín and Juan Manuel de Rosas.

With a height of 1980 meters above sea level At Cerro Chapelco, activities range from skiing to sleigh rides, snowshoe trekking, snowmobiling, snowkiting, and paragliding.

At the end of a long day of snow, Chapelco offers different gastronomic inns with gourmet cuisine, regional dishes, grills, pastries and cafeteria. If the plan is with friends, there is also the option of a brewery and signature drinks.

Villa la Angostura and its Cerro Bayo, Neuquén

The snowy route 40 that connects San Martín de los Andes with Villa La Angostura, in Neuquén, forms one of the most amazing landscapes in southern Argentina. Lhe mythical Route of the 7 Lakes, painted white, is a dish that you must taste.

Puerto Manzano and the mouth of the Bonito river are two of the beauties that you will see when you arrive at the villa, surrounded by forests and snowy cabins.

Arroyo Partido in the background, national route 40 in the section of the Seven Lakes. Photo: Patricio Rodriguez.

You can enjoy the landscape in a navigation in the Nahuel Huapi in the catamarans, visit the Boque de Arrayanes, and get to know the museums, that is, there is a very important range of activities.

The boutique hotel with its exquisite gastronomy, the tranquility of the space, its spectacular landscapes and its refined architecture make this place a great winter destination.

To enjoy the snow the call is to ski at Cerro Bayo. This is a great option for activities around nature. 15 minutes from the center of Villa La Angostura, this winter must-see surprises with 200 hectares that offer unique views of the Nahuel Huapi.

there is one ortourist fair that proposes different activities year after year such as snowshoe trekking, snow parks for the little ones and freestyle areas.

Caviahue, Neuquén and its hill “the most beautiful in the world”

Mountains, lakes, waterfalls and forests are some of the protagonists of the Caviahue center, 360 km from the city of Neuquén. Located at the foot of the Copahue volcano, the town that was nominated to be the most beautiful in the world, is presented as a more than tempting option for the cold.

It is all reached by asphalt and the last section of the road announces that something different awaits you when you see its impressive landscape painted in white.

Pure beauty. The mountain village and the Copahue volcano are reflected in the lake. Photo: Flower Jump.

Cerro Caviahue invites you to a long day of skiing. It is barely a kilometer and a half from the village and you can even walk. In addition, the place offers accommodation at the base of the slopes.

For those who are not fond of this sport, there are excursions on snowmobiles and caterpillar vehicles to reach paradises near Caviahue.

View of Copahue covered by snow. Photo: Nico Canter



One of those wonders cercanas is the thermal town of Copahue. There are 18 km along Route 26, which is disabled in winter due to the white mantle that buries it.

There are also excursions to the Hidden Lagoon, to the Agrio waterfalls, the Stone Bridge or to the Riscos Bayos, one place more spectacular than the other. There is no difficulty, with medium difficulty and the duration is about 4 hours and much more.

Villa Pehuenia Moquehue and its Batea Hill Mahuida Neuquén

Villa Pehuenia Moquehue It is a villa that seems taken from a story. There you can ski, snowboard, and winter rafting on the Aluminé river. Running in the snow with the K21 series.

He winter trekking is one of the activities that this mountain village proposes for you to enjoy the snow, with routes designed for walkers, explorers and adventure seekers.

In the evenings, the Artisan Walk that welcomes you with the best gastronomy in Patagonia. Weaving, wood carvings, painting, yarn, silverware, trades of yesteryear that en a framework of interculturality, Mapuche artisans offerand the resident artisans.

If you want to ski Batea Mahuida Park is a place that squanders postcards at every step, especially from the top, among the araucarias that dominate the landscape, and from which you can see the lakes.

It is an ideal proposal for the family since it has an exclusive sleigh track for children. Also, if you want to learn to ski, there are instructors from the Mapuche Puel community, administrators of the center, who provide individual and group ski and snowboard classes.

And if you don’t like skiing or snowboarding, there are snowmobile rides to the top of the volcano or snowshoe hikes. Also boat trips and kayaking on the lakes.

