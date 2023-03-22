Original title: The best 4 hours of birth

No matter when you were born, everyone’s fate is different, and people born at different times have different fates in this life. If we want to get rich easily in this life and have no worries about food and clothing in the future, we can choose an auspicious time for the birth of the child, and a good time will bring unparalleled blessings to the child.

The 4 best hours of birth

1. Zishi: Children born in Zishi are very smart in mind, but they belong to the kind of children who are easily restless in character, so they appear to be brave and foolhardy when doing many things. Outstanding talent, but lack of training, not calm enough to handle things, if you can get a good training, then it is not a problem to achieve success at a young age. Moreover, people born in this time period are naturally very filial, and they know how to feed back better than others, so as their parents, they can take care of their children and grandchildren when they are old.

2. Choushi: Choushi refers to the period between 1:00 am and 3:00 am. Children born during this time period are amiable, have the drive to not admit defeat in their bones, and have strong willpower, so no matter how difficult they encounter, they will not be easy Back off, if the conditions are met, then such a person has a bright future as a soldier. However, when they were young, they might experience some big things, which laid the foundation for their future development, but in middle age, their fortunes began to rise. It’s bound to get better.

3. Si time: Si time generally refers to the time period at noon. At this time, people’s fortune will reach a peak, so people born in this time period will have a very good fortune. They have a very good foundation since they were born. For example, if the family is in business, the starting point is destined to be much higher than others. Moreover, such a person has a very cheerful personality and knows how to communicate with others. Then he can meet the help of noble people in his career, achieve a prosperous career, make a fortune before the age of 35, and develop well for the rest of his life.

4. Noon: Noon is from 11:00 to 13:00. Children born at this time are naturally shrewd and their brains turn quickly. They have strong hands-on ability, and they never ask others for help when they can solve things by themselves. Therefore, children born at this time are born with strong abilities and can do everything smoothly. And also blessed by fate, when you grow up, you can be either rich or noble.

