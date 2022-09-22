China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On September 22, an entry titled “4 men who became popular because of the drama in summer” rushed to the hot search. Netizens discussed the 4 male protagonists who became popular this summer because of the popularity of the drama. They are Chen Xiao, Wu Lei, Wang Hedi, Zhang Han. (Arranged in order of broadcast)

Chen Xiao succeeded in becoming popular with Gu Qianfan in “Meng Hualu”, and Wu Zhenfeng played in the recently broadcast “Frozen Rain” is also impressive. Today, his partner Chen Jianbin starred in the criminal investigation drama “Thirteen Years of Dust”. Welcome to the boot, this is to carry out the fire to the end.

Wu Lei attracted a large number of fans this summer with his performances in “Bright Stars” and “Moon Rising to the Sea”, and it also showed that Xiao Feiliu, who used to be in “Langya Bang”, has grown into Ling who can be on his own. Undoubtedly, this makes the fans who have always been optimistic about Wu Lei gratified. Wu Lei’s partner Zhou Yutong’s sister and brother love film “Just Love” has also been released, and it is expected that there will be an opportunity to meet the audience within this year.

Wang Hedi quickly became popular by virtue of his role as Dongfang Qingcang in “Canglan Jue”. Among the four people on the list, he can be regarded as a real hit. The costume drama “Fu Tu Yuan” starring his partner Chen Yuqi is also expected to be broadcast within this year, which has made fans who have been obsessed recently look forward to it.

As for the fourth place on the list, it is Zhang Han who plays Tong Yu in “Gentlemen of the East Eighth District”. Once the play was broadcast, it was ridiculed by many netizens. Zhang Han successfully squeezed out Huang Xiaoming and became the new black red star.