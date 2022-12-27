Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original title: The 4 popular “coat styles” this year come from: CELINE girls, YSL women, THE ROW ladies and MIU MIU’s daughter

Coats, the classic models that have not changed much, have been the overlords of winter for many years.

“Superior quality, simple tailoring, and smooth lines” these keyword editors have talked about it, and you should be tired of hearing it, right? But I have to take it. Such a coat can really be worn as a family heirloom.

However, is there really no way to wear something new?

Whenever this kind of inspiration is exhausted, I will look through the runways (or lookbooks) of major brands. In the 2022 autumn and winter series of the brands, it was discovered that “old classics, new collocations” are the soul of wearing classic coats with new ideas.

The “bright and arrogant style” introduced in the tweet the day before yesterday started with Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss wearing Saint Laurent black fur.

These two sets of styles are from the Saint Laurent 2022 autumn and winter show~

Looking at the whole season, the whole screen is full of big woman momentum, but it is not purely tough, and there is a sexy atmosphere mixed in it.

This “brightness” is mainly due to the combination of infinite visual tension.

The lines of the coats are also very “aggressive”. Large shoulder pads or glossy fur have become the obvious features of the silhouette and material of the whole season.

But the collocation of the lower body is a “feminine single product” that is soft and charming, with elegant slip dress and hot black stockings to emphasize femininity.

We put this group of collocations first. One reason is that as mentioned in the article the day before yesterday, there is really an urgent need for new styles to cleanse our eyes in recent years. Another reason is more pragmatic, all kinds of parties and gatherings are coming at the end of the year.

Prepare a “battle skirt” once and for all. You can put on short or long black fur coats, from the moment you enter the door to when you take off the coat, make yourself the woman who cannot be ignored.

Recently, blogger Alex Rivière Sieber wore the same black fur as Kate Moss to attend a champagne event.

But you said that they come and go on special occasions, which are not suitable for daily use, and the editor was the first to raise his hand to object. The boundary between party and daily life lies in scale.

Take a look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Perfect Murder” outfit (btw, this movie is so fashionable!), with a neat cropped fur coat and an ankle-length skirt, like A sleepy-eyed woman who just came out of a party that lasted from night to early morning, put on a coat and went to work in the office. This is an “urban” style from clothing to lifestyle.

Reality TV star Morgan Stewart and our old friend Elsa Hosk also contributed their daily outfits. They also chose “aggressive” coats, but you won’t feel how abrupt they are in life👇

Morgan Stewart used a very Saint Laurent shoulder pad coat with an elegant mermaid skirt, and then generously opened the coat to reveal the inside.

Elsa Hosk uses a fur coat with a wrapped knitted skirt. When we wear it, the knitted skirt is made of thicker material and longer in length, and the heels of the boots are shorter, so there is no trouble in daily travel.

The ladies who wear The Row are much more low-key.

That’s right, Ms. Elegant and generous, unobtrusive.

They are good at hiding their identities and talents, and they have a stable characteristic of “not being moved by trends”. Because they don’t show off deliberately, they have the “sense of high-end” that we envy. The editor just wants to call her a lady with the greatest respect.

Let’s take a look at The Row 2022 autumn and winter series. The models basically wear oversized oversized coats.

In the past few years of the epidemic, with the “skirt effect” (when the economy is good, women generally choose short skirts; on the contrary, when women wear long skirts, the economy gradually declines), and everyone has seen a lot of extra long coats.

So what we want to say is still – collocation.

“The Row style” oversized coats are perfect for layering!

They can fit more pieces, and the effect of layering is still “loose” and effective, which allows more weight ranges and body types to be accepted.

When it comes to “Ms. The Row” in life, the editor first thinks of her fashion colleagues. Aren’t they just a group of women who are in the center of the trend storm but still maintain a stable personality?

For example, Danish stylist Alexandra Carl always wears super long and wide coats, and then layered them with basic models.

Occasionally, a little bright blue and bright red are added to the interior. A touch of bright color on the neckline is the same as The Row’s rare color stacking idea this season, and it will not destroy the continuation of personal style because of a small area of ​​color.

Ladies of The Row also have one of the biggest features – the reuse rate of a single product is very high, such as the coat matching of blogger Annemiek Kessels, which is often seen and often new.

After chasing Annemiek Kessels for so long, we concluded that the key to her “repetition but change” is that shoes, for example, change from black leather shoes to black sneakers, and the taste and direction of matching will change.

If you feel that you don’t have much confidence to control Ms. The Row’s extra-long coat, MIU MIU 2022 autumn winter series coat style, which is most suitable for petite people this season, will make you smile with satisfaction.

This season of MIU MIU takes college style and ballet as the theme, which brings people back to the youthful years. The ballet shoes with leg warmers on the feet also make this style more complete (of course, you can change it into boots).

Let’s take a look at Emma Roberts, who always acted in school dramas in the early days and was super good at wearing them. In fact, her coat style idea is consistent with MIU MIU. The lower body uses ultra-short styles to make up for the lack of height and focuses on highlighting good body proportions.

Caroline Daur, a petite blogger, has the same idea, but cooler.

Sufficiently short bottoms (it can be shorts or short skirts) are also the reason why the style of this set of coats is not too cute. Short bottoms are the key to what we call academic underachievers this year, representing A spirit of brave rebellion outside the norm.

The French blogger Chloe Harrouche, who is 30+, is using this collocation idea for autumn and winter this year, long coat + short bottoms, and other items do not take the sexy route, simple and simple.

Chloe Harrouche early street shooting

The shoes on the feet are from The Row!

Although her previous collocation is more like The Row, this does not affect the idea of ​​wearing a coat this year.

Chloe Harrouche is a skinny and thin mature blogger. To put it bluntly, she belongs to the type of “not young, not beautiful”, and has nothing to do with Miss MIU MIU.

But you don’t think it’s inconsistent when you look at her collocation.

This is thanks to the classic basic coat (hahaha) that we are already a little tired of. It is not too prominent and stable enough to absorb and balance various collocations.

Open up your mind a bit, the white shirt that also belongs to the category of college style is also very suitable to be replaced in this group of collocations. This inspiration comes from the collocation of blogger Borislava Sekova. She will use men’s ties, neutral knight boots, loafers and white shirts, like a cool school girl walking next to Ms. MIU MIU.

And, of course, the above leggings are not suitable for the winter in the north. You can match them with leggings and leggings according to the situation, and just grab the soul on the shape!

If the above three styles all have their own “not suitable for daily life”, then there is no suspense about the most practical coat Style of this season-awarded to CELINE 2022 autumn and winter series.

The H-shaped lapel double-breasted coat, the loose blue jeans under the coat, the black turtleneck, the pair of black ankle boots on the feet, the color is also a neutral color, these are not all in most people’s wardrobe Will there be any items?

From Lisa and Kaia Gerber, representatives of generation Z street photography, to CELINE, which is getting closer to young Parisian girls, what they convey is a confident attitude in simple clothes.

Moreover, CELINE is not just shouting slogans, it will not tell you to be confident, but at the same time give you the most suitable match for your body and face.

Although it is an old fashion house in France, all the looks have concerns that move ordinary people. For example, the pair of pointed high-heeled ankle boots are a magic weapon for stretching the legs; the slightly loose jeans are also very inclusive. A version reference that we can also try in our lives.

The bloggers Cecilie Moosgaard and Kaia Gerber who often appear on the posters have frequently worn “CELINE style” styles out of the street in the past two years.

Another advantage of this set of coat style is that it is “not out of date and can be worn repeatedly”. From the airport street photography in the 90s to the CBD in the 21st century, there is no problem even if you wear it every day.

Of course, we’re going to be clichéd here, you’re better off paying a little more for a coat that lasts a long time, like this one on Cecilie Moosgaard (from Toteme), who still says: “Four years ago The coat I wear now is still exciting.”

It’s important to make sure you have 1-2 coats in your closet that you still love.

The same is true of Anouk Yve and Beatrice Gutu, the daily street bloggers we often write about, and they wear it every winter.

The small changes every year may come from accessories. For example, Anouk has recently worn a pair of Khaite suede ankle boots. Compared with last year when she used sneakers to match this outfit, the style has changed significantly.

In addition to changing the accessories of the new season, the freshness can also come from layering. Anouk Yve’s coat style basically has some layering details, such as her trick of using a knitted sweater as a scarf. Has anyone else learned it?

Recently, I have written a lot of articles related to coats, but to be honest, we have no intention of stopping (laughs).

Writing a classic item repeatedly but not repeatedly, is probably like standing in front of a mirror and repeatedly replacing matching items, adjusting details, and enjoying it; And more importantly: Although the clothes are the same, you can also wear your own style. As long as you can feel any one of these three points, it is enough.

