China News Service, Beijing, August 22 (Reporter Ying Ni) “As soon as I enter the dream of Red Mansions, I don’t wake up, and I often become a person in the dream of Red Mansions.” As the pinnacle of Chinese classical novels, “A Dream of Red Mansions” has been widely read by readers at all levels for more than 270 years since its publication. The People’s Literature Publishing House, in cooperation with the China Society of Dream of Red Mansions and the Dream of Red Mansions Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Arts, held a press conference in Beijing to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the publication of the Annotated Book of Dreams of Red Mansions and the 2022 revised edition.

Lv Qixiang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Arts and a member of the first edition of the proofreading group, participated in the revisions. She used “hard-won” and “come to Japan” to summarize the revisions.

She said that from the version history of “A Dream of Red Mansions”, we all know that this is a masterpiece that has not been finalized, and there have been many disputes. Therefore, this revision mainly follows two principles: First, respect the original. For example, instead of “owing affection”, use “seeing affection”; instead of “serving”, use “serving”; instead of “speaking slowly”, use “speaking freely”; Use “to hear and listen” to “to”, “to live” instead of “to live”, to use “easy” not to “easy”, and to use “jiaokou” instead of “argument”. If the base is accessible, try to restore the base as much as possible. The second is to correct some mistakes in the original work and add some items appropriately.

In addition, there are others that have been changed back. She cited the plot of Daiyu Xiangyun’s Mid-Autumn Festival poems in the original work. It used to be “Leng Yue buries the soul of flowers”, and later revised it to “Leng Yue buries the soul of poetry”, “This time I changed it back. , our reason is that the burial of the flower soul and the burial of the flower are echoed, and it is also compared with the previous ‘Crossing Crane Shadow’.” She emphasized that many members of the proofreading team have passed away, so this time is a partial revision, mainly It is based on the original and correcting errors.

From the point of “coming to Japan for a long time”, Wang Qixiang said frankly that because the version of “Dream of Red Mansions” is very complicated, the principle of revision depends on the authenticity of the book, its age, and its pros and cons. Considering these aspects together, due to the different understanding of the origin of the book, So there are different opinions and different trade-offs. For example, for Lin Daiyu’s eyebrows, Geng Chen’s original version is “two bays and a half frown, a pair of passionate almond eyes.” Wang Qixiang believes that this version is not good, so he didn’t take this version when it was published, but took the one from another book. Two bays seem to be frowning but not smoldering, with a pair of eyes that seem to be happy but not happy with affection”, and later changed to “The two bays seem to be frowning but not smoldering, and a pair of eyes that look like weeping but not weeping with exposed eyes”, which made Lin Daiyu sad and sad. The characteristics of tears are summarized. In her opinion, there are many advantages to taking Gengchen’s book as the base, but its writing is not necessarily good, and there are also many mistakes.

On the other hand, the number of readers of “A Dream of Red Mansions” is now unprecedented, and there are many in-depth readers, and some of them are interested in the edition. “So in the future, edition research is no longer just a matter for experts, as long as they are interested and willing to work hard, readers will It is also possible to become a collaborator, who can express their own opinions on the version.” In addition, “A Dream of Red Mansions” is an encyclopedia, covering clothing, food, housing, poetry, poetry, music, astronomy and geography, including philosophy, aesthetics, religion, and folk customs. , Wang Qixiang bluntly said that the annotations of “A Dream of Red Mansions” are difficult to do well and finely. “Because of our limited knowledge, many opinions were not adopted this time, because we felt that this still needs to be studied and considered carefully. This is also something that can be improved in the future. Space.”

What is the fundamental purpose of collating the book “A Dream of Red Mansions”? Zhang Qingshan, president of the Chinese Society of Dream of Red Mansions and the convener of the revision work in 2022, asked and answered his own questions, which is closer to the appearance of Cao Xueqin’s original work, providing readers with the best general book, “We admire the work done by the seniors, and they did it. Of course, there is no end to learning, and it will continue to be revised in the future.”

The school-annotated version of “Dream of Red Mansions” by the Red Research Institute has issued nearly 10 million copies

Li Hongqiang, editor-in-chief of the People’s Literature Publishing House, said that the People’s Literature Publishing House was the first publishing organization in New China to publish a collated version of “Dream of Red Mansions”. Since 1953, the popular version of “A Dream of Red Mansions” read by Chinese people is almost the version of the Humanities Society. In March 1982, the school-annotated version “Dream of Red Mansions” signed by “Dream of Red Mansions Research Institute of China National Academy of Arts” was officially published by the People’s Literature Publishing House, and became a popular reader of “Dream of Red Mansions” distributed to the whole country. Also referred to as “New School Book” and “Red Research Institute School Note Book”. This edition embodies the hard work of more than 20 experts in red science including Feng Qiyong over the past seven years.

He revealed that from 1982 to the present, the various editions of the annotated edition of “Dream of Red Mansions” by the Red Research Institute, from the most classic paperback to the hardcover collection, large-character, and audio editions launched in recent years, have been welcomed by readers. , with a cumulative circulation of nearly 10 million copies, becoming the most widely influential reader of “Dream of Red Mansions” among readers. “On the 40th anniversary of the first edition in 2022, experts from the original school annotation team, relevant scholars from the Chinese Society of Dreams of Red Mansions, the Academy of Dreams of Red Mansions, and the editorial department of the People’s Literature Publishing House, have comprehensively sorted out and revised the school-annotated version of “Dream of Red Mansions” by the Institute of Red Mansions. A revised new edition (the fourth edition) has been published in order to spread the culture of “Dream of Red Mansions” to the readers in a more complete manner.”

It is worth mentioning that Ouyang Fenqiang, the actor of “Jia Baoyu” in the TV series “Dream of Red Mansions”, was connected to the venue. He recalled that the famous drama master Wu Zuguang once told director Wang Fulin that if the character Jia Baoyu was played by an actor, the actor would not have been “born” in China. What Mr. Wu meant was that he was looking for someone with a clean temperament like Jia Baoyu in China, which was in line with the image of Cao Xueqin and the image of Jia Baoyu in the minds of the audience. It was difficult to find at that time. So the first class is over, and the crew has not yet found Jia Baoyu’s actor. “Later “Dream of Red Mansions” had already started filming, and the second class was held to let the actors know more about “Dream of Red Mansions”. At this time, Jia Baoyu still couldn’t find it. Halfway through the second class, the crew finally found it. I was auditioning, auditioning, etc., and finally I joined the big family of the “Dream of Red Mansions” crew. So I often say that the most literate in the entire crew is Chen Xiaoxu, and the least literate is Ouyang Fenqiang. “

Before the on-site event, the Humanities Club broadcast live broadcast of the memorial hall of the former residence of Cao Xueqin, located in the northeast corner of Ciqikou, Chongwai Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing. "Exhibition", showing for the first time precious manuscripts, drafts for comments, manuscripts related to this edition, the early 1982 edition and the revised editions at various stages, as well as video materials of some experts in the proofreading group.