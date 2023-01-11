Source title: Top film and television celebrities help out the 4th China Action Film and Television Development and Innovation Summit Forum was successfully held

On the afternoon of December 29th, the 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Expo Grand Vision Industrial Park branch venue and the 4th China Action Film and Television Development and Innovation Summit Forum were successfully held in the multi-functional studio on the first floor of the Grand Vision Industrial Park. hold. ▲The unique welcome team in ancient costumes This forum continued to uphold the theme of “Action Makes Film and Television More Exciting”, attracting more than 200 action film lovers from all over the country to the scene. Cai Songlin, the “Godfather” of the Chinese film and a well-known Taiwanese film and television investment producer, came to the scene to tell the film “Western Region” The behind-the-scenes production stories of classic works such as “The Lion” and “Evil in the West”, and shared with the audience all kinds of fun brought to him by action movies; Zuo Ning, executive chairman of the Performing Arts Working Committee of the China Cultural Management Wu Wenbin, investor of “Saw Ridge” and “Ip Man”, Pan Zhiming, chairman of Hong Kong Belt and Road International City Film and Television Alliance, Yuan Renkang, a famous Hong Kong director/screenwriter (representative work “Xin Fang Shiyu”), Xu Zhiwei, producer director of “Wolf Warrior 2”, Shenzhen native Senior action director Shi Zhendong, core member of Hong Kong Hongjia Class Lu Dong, senior martial arts director Yang Rui, chairman of the Global Variety Festival Organizing Committee Zhao Hongbiao, action movie “Tea Way” director Shen Chunhang and other senior industry insiders attended the forum. ▲Wu Xiao, chairman of Grand Vision Group and senior action film producer, personally acted as the moderator of the forum ▲The scene of the forum The annual China Action Film and Television Development and Innovation Summit Forum focuses on cutting-edge topics, carries the special mission and high social responsibility of the film and television industry, explores various possibilities for the future development of China‘s action film and television, and inspires global filmmakers with the power of action film and television. The film and television innovation-driven strategy focuses on the construction of a cultural innovation system, plans and promotes cultural innovation with a global perspective, promotes Chinese culture, and allows Chinese action film and television to go global. The guests at the meeting focused on “The Difficulties Faced by Chinese Action Film and Television (Talent, Funding, Distribution, Special Effect Impact)”, “The Differences between Chinese Action Film and Television and Hollywood and Bollywood Action Film and Television”, and How to Break the Situation of Chinese Action Film and Television? Intense discussions were launched on the three topics, and at the same time, the development of my country’s action film and television under the new situation, the current situation of Chinese action actors and the discussion on the newcomer training model, how to integrate film and capital skillfully and scientifically, the industrialized production of action films and the actuarial analysis of production , How Chinese action film and television works go abroad” five extended topics invited the audience to conduct in-depth interactive discussions. “China‘s action film and television development and innovation summit forum” is an annual academic activity held by Shenzhen Grand Vision Culture International Cultural Industry Group, the organizer of this event, with independent intellectual property rights. It has been successfully held for three times before, and has a certain influence in the industry. Action film and television has made positive contributions to the world. Guests who have attended the forum before include famous action directors Ma Zhongxuan and Tao Mingxi, famous action actors Shi Xiaolong, Yilong, Fan Shaohuang, Chen Zhihui, Di Wei, Nie Jianguo, Li Yuanba, etc.; in September 2020, “The Second China Action Film and Television Development and Innovation “Summit Forum” was selected as the core theme forum of the 35th Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and was successfully held in Dengfeng, Henan, the hometown of martial arts; at the “Third China Action Film and Television Development and Innovation Summit Forum” held in Shenzhen in September 2021, Zhao Huayong, former member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, honorary chairman of the China Television Artists Association, and director of CCTV, Yang Buting, former deputy director of the National Film Bureau and chairman of China Film Group, and Lin Wei, a famous Hong Kong action actor, attended the event and served as keynote speakers. As in the past, the organizer also arranged a series of supporting activities, including "Action Movies in China" – classic action movie screenings, action movie passwords – action film and television shooting props exhibition, comprehensive use of pictures, replicas, clothing, protective gear, The Wia system, explosive points, blood packs, and actual shooting, etc., focus on showing the relevant history of action movies from birth to today, allowing audiences to relive the unique charm of action movies. The event is sponsored by Shenzhen Vision International Cultural Industry Group, co-hosted by the Performing Arts Working Committee of China Cultural Management Association, China International Action Directors/Actors Association, and co-organized by China International Action Film Investment Management Group. It is understood that Shenzhen Great Vision International Cultural Industry Group, the organizer of this event, is currently the only professional organization in my country that focuses on investment planning and production of action film and television. Stephen Seagal, the godfather of international action movies, and other big names in the circle gave their full support. The team members have been serving various action blockbusters in Hollywood, Hong Kong, and mainland China all year round. The company regards content as the king, focuses on content featuring “real kung fu”, creates classic film and television IP, and outputs movies, TV dramas, games and entertainment derivatives. It has the most professional film and television drama production, shooting, planning, packaging, and scripts in China. Writing, classic film and television IP development experience and a capable team. He has a deep understanding and classic cases of online content and traditional film and television dramas represented by “Internet University”. At the same time, he has rich experience in pre-planning and marketing promotion of film and television projects. Qishuyouyu, etc.) have many years of strategic cooperation. The “Water Margin Heroes” created by the team has broadcast more than 50 episodes on CCTV, and the “Dream Westward Journey” series of online movies have ranked first in the entire network for many times. Its Wuxingtianxia film and television action stunt team brings together the most famous and professional in the world. With the strongest action director/actor and the world‘s top martial arts fighter resources, it is the largest business exchange and resource sharing platform for film and television action practitioners in my country. The “film and television action stunt/actor training standard” developed by the team is widely used in major production groups. 