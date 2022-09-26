Home Entertainment The 4th Fuzhou Language Song Pushing New Talents Singing Competition Trials Held – Fuzhou (New) – Southeast Net
“Shrimp oil flavor” sings beautiful Langqi

The 4th Fuzhou Language Song Pushing New Artists Singing Competition Trials Held

On the 25th, the 4th Fuzhou Language Song Pushing New Talent Singing Competition was held in the five districts of Fuzhou (Mawei special session) in Langqi Hongli Commune, Mawei District. The event was hosted by the Mawei District Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the District Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, the District Tourism Development Center, and the Fuzhou Fuzhou Song and Song Association.

The reporter saw that there were more than 20 contestants (groups) in each of the youth group and the adult group. The relevant person in charge of the Fuzhou Song Association said that in recent years, Fuzhou and Fuzhou songs have developed rapidly, more and more people participated in the singing, and the audience was wider.

The competition discovered, cultivated and cultivated a group of outstanding talents who sang songs in the Fuzhou language, and helped to achieve the achievements of local Fuzhou singers Gan Qing, Lin Shuwen, He Junjie, “Brothers”, children’s singers Zheng Han, Lin Xinkai, Lian Mengyuan, Zhao Yicen, etc. Ten outstanding singers; launched “Fuzhou Songs to Sing Together”, “Ka-liu Gang”, “On the Road Alone”, “Brothers Talk About This”, “Smashing Rice Cakes”, “Crying and Marrying”, “Ding Seafood”, “Fu Dao Wanwan” ”, “Heartache”, “Fuzhou on the Umbrella” and dozens of other songs in the Fuzhou language that audiences in Shiyi, Fuzhou love to hear.

In order to inherit the local culture and protect the dialect, the Fuzhou Language Song Pushing New Talent Singing Competition has been held every other year since 2014. The first final was held in Fuzhou, the second was sung in Malaysia, and the third final was held in Matsu. Affected by the epidemic, the 4th session has been postponed so far, and will eventually be held in Kuilongfang, Lianjiang County in mid-to-late October 2022. The 10th Straits Youth Festival Lianjiang County Special Theme Activity and the 4th Fuzhou Language Song Push New Artists Competition finals.

