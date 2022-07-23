Source: Xinwang



The scene of the launching ceremony (Source: Qingdao Radio and TV Station)

Xinwang July 23rd(Reporter Wang Xinrui) On the morning of July 23, the launch ceremony of the 4th Qingdao Original Music Support Program of Qingtie Real Estate 2022 and the unveiling ceremony of the “China Urban Radio Mass Original Music Alliance” was successfully held in the sixth studio of Qingdao Radio and Television Station. This event will last for 4 months, adopt a new competition mode, provide generous bonuses for supporting the original, and encourage original singers to realize their dreams. In addition, the event also announced the official inauguration of the “China Urban Radio Massive Original Music Alliance”.

This year is the fourth year of the Qingdao Original Music Support Program. Since its launch in 2019, the original music support plan has been adhering to the direction of market-oriented operation, based in Qingdao, with a global perspective, showing a high level of inclusiveness and growth, constantly expanding the “circle of friends” of local original music, and sincerely inviting art cities to the world Build “partners”. Up to now, more than 3,000 works have been registered for the Qingdao Original Music Support Program, and 43 original songs and 29 original bands have won prize funding. The “Qingdao Most Beautiful” original music support program has become an influential original music exchange event and cultural brand in China.

Qingtie Real Estate • The 4th Qingdao Original Music Support Program in 2022 will continue until late November. After auditions, semi-finals and semi-finals, two major awards, “Original Song Award” and “Original Band Award” will be contested. Each award is set Gold, Silver, Bronze and Excellence Awards, with a gold prize of 200,000 yuan, and a total of more than 1.2 million yuan in special support funds will help original musicians realize their dreams.

It is understood that the Qingdao Original Music Support Program in this sector introduced the concept of “blockchain+” for the first time, starting from the semi-finals, enabling the “blockchain” model, and original musicians and bands can go through the formalities for confirming the rights of original works through the official platform. , and also have the opportunity to produce and distribute their entries in the form of “Music Digital Collections” for income. Netizens can realize the real-name voting system through the “blockchain”, and eliminate the behavior of brushing and buying tickets.

At the launching ceremony, the “China Urban Radio Massive Original Music Alliance” was officially unveiled. “China Urban Radio Massive Original Music Alliance” was initiated by the Qingdao Original Music Support Program Organizing Committee, and has been approved by 36 companies nationwide, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Hefei, Kunming, Changchun, Taiyuan, Urumqi, Hohhot, Jinan, Yantai, etc. The strong support and joining of City Radio. They will represent the city where they are located and select local excellent original songs and original bands to participate in the “online” part of the competition. 16 alliance members will send representatives to Qingdao to participate in this launch event. The first batch of original songs and original bands registered through the “China City Radio Massive Original Music Alliance” have been launched on the official website of the competition for audition broadcasts and votes from netizens. The audition period will continue until August 30. The establishment of “China Urban Radio Massive Original Music Alliance” will set off a new wave of original music works and band creation and exchanges across the country, and promote the sustainable, healthy and prosperous development of domestic original music.

At the launching ceremony, the 2022 edition of “Qingdao’s Most Beautiful” music digital collection will be sold in limited quantities to the public. This is the first digital music collection launched by the Qingdao Original Music Support Program Organizing Committee. The EP album of the award-winning songs of “Qingdao’s Most Beautiful” 2021 3rd Qingdao Original Music Support Program was also released on the spot, and a city radio original music business exchange event was held.

Original music is an important carrier of urban cultural soft power and a powerful tool to enhance cultural self-confidence. As the first brand of local original music, the “Qingdao Most Beautiful” original music support plan will shoulder the important task of the times, help Qingdao build a “socialist modern international metropolis in the new era”, and build a “vibrant ocean capital, wonderful and pleasant city” “.

Original link, leveraging the future, music makes Qingdao better. The 4th Qingdao Original Music Support Plan of Qingtie Real Estate 2022 has started, and it will use more excellent original music works to hand over this year’s wonderful answer sheet.

Pictures of the event site (source: Qingdao Radio and Television Station)

